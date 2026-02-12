"Spring Begins Anew • Galloping Miles Ahead", Chinese Spring Festival Cultural Exhibition Successfully Held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A multisensory exhibition marking the Chinese Spring Festival opened in Addis Ababa, presenting traditional arts, interactive programs, and heritage displays to local audiences. Titled "A New Spring, A Soaring Journey," the event was presented by the Information Office of the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and the Mission of the People's Republic of China to the African Union, and organized by the Jinhua Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, with support from the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.

The exhibition was structured around three themes: Individual, Family, and Culture. In the "Timeless Traditions" section, selected works including Longquan celadon zodiac figures, the Dongyang wood carving Galloping to Success, and Jinyun paper-cut horse designs illustrated elements of Chinese zodiac symbolism and craftsmanship. The "Home, Harmony & Celebration" section recreated aspects of a traditional Spring Festival household setting, featuring Dongyang festival lanterns, Pujiang wheat straw paintings, Wuzhou (Wu) Opera character displays, and Song-style floral arrangements. Visitors were invited to sample Zhejiang green tea and Wu-style pastries and to participate in writing the Chinese character "Fu" (fortune) and Spring Festival couplets. Through "Culture in Continuum," archival imagery and virtual reality (VR) installations explored the historical development and contemporary practice of Spring Festival traditions. Guests used VR headsets to view staged excerpts of Wu Opera and digital presentations of traditional customs such as dragon dances, Da Tie Hua (molten iron fireworks), and Lian Huo (ritual fire-walking).

Public workshops and performance segments were incorporated into the program. Calligraphy practitioners provided guided demonstrations, and excerpts from Wu Opera classics such as Shou Gui Feng Cha and Gua Hua were performed. Hands-on activities, including painting on West Lake silk parasols, creating indigo print rubbings, and crafting Wenzhou rice sculptures, offered opportunities for participants to engage with traditional artistic techniques.

Organizers described the exhibition as part of broader cultural exchange efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue and mutual understanding between communities in China and across Africa.