Sprayer Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 6.7 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

The global sprayer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global sprayer market would realize an absolute growth of over 31% between 2019 to 2025 with incremental revenue growth of USD 1.6 billion . Rising demand for advanced technology farming equipment to increase crop yield is driving the market for electric sprayer which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% in terms of revenue with incremental growth of around USD 438 million during forecast period. Registering a high growth CAGR of approximately 5% in terms of unit shipment between 2019-2025, the global market for trailed sprayer is expected to witness incremental growth of 153 thousand units during forecast period. Growing demand for food grains owing to rise in population across the world is driving the market for field sprayers used for agriculture crops at a CAGR of around 4% in terms of revenue during forecast period. Europe contributes majority share in global sprayer market with 43% in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during forecast period in terms of revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, fuel type, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Sprayer Market – Segmentation

The expansion of the agriculture industry is expected to be a major factor for the growth of self-propelled sprayers across the globe. They offer top-end technology with excellent maneuverability and weight distribution. However, they are expensive, have high maintenance costs, which affect the market growth.

Field sprayers can efficiently distribute fertilizer and pesticides over agricultural fields. The Netherlands is primarily driving the market in Europe as it is one of the major vegetable producers. Overall, the market in Europe is driven by the need for better crop yield, which requires the use of agricultural sprayers. Enhancing productivity of orchards is one of the major factors responsible for the wide application of orchard sprayers.

is primarily driving the market in as it is one of the major vegetable producers. Overall, the market in is driven by the need for better crop yield, which requires the use of agricultural sprayers. Enhancing productivity of orchards is one of the major factors responsible for the wide application of orchard sprayers. Gas-powered sprayers are in demand and are proving to be an excellent choice for challenging tasks. They are extremely cost-effective for end-users and offer higher reliability than battery-run counterparts. However, they require requires regular maintenance to keep up their performance and improve durability.

Sprayer Market by Product

Mounted

Trailed

Self-Propelled

Handheld

Sprayer Market by Application

Field

Orchard

Gardening

Sprayer Market by Fuel Type

Manual

Electric

Solar

Gas-powered

Sprayer Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Channel

Specialty Stores

Mass Market Players

Distributors and Dealers

Sprayer Market – Dynamics

The market for agriculture sprayer has doubled in the past five years. One of the major reasons for the rise in sprayer ownership is that many farmers in recent years have increased their land area for farming, which gives them a real cost-per-acre advantage, thereby increasing the need for sprayers. Managing farms require capital, land and human resources, technological applications, and social and political arrangements. Modern equipment and machinery and the level of education and training available to farmers ensure better management of farms with increased productivity. Corp rotation, seasonal oil change, field scouting, and water drainage systems are some of the well-known methods to increase crop yield. Methods to control diseases, insects and weeds, and efficient use of irrigation and fertilizers are crucial factors for increasing productivity. These rising concerns have propelled the demand for sprayers in the farming industry.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in Landscaping Industry

Technological Advancements in Spraying Equipment

Maintenance of Golf Courses

Increasing Efficiency & Productivity

Sprayer Market – Geography

The US government is offering farming equipment loans at flexible interest rates and repayment schedules. This is helping small scale farmers to purchase farming equipment, including sprayers. For instance, the US government has extended loans for agriculture equipment, USDA microloans, guaranteed operating loans, and direct operating loans. In 2018, the farm bills authorized an amendment to increase loan limits, encouraging farmers to buy technologically advanced sprayers on credit. Canada also has subsidies on high priced farming equipment. Drone sprayers are used for both commercial and agriculture applications in the US. However, the adoption rate is less in Canada. With the increasing number of orchards in the country, Canada has huge potential for the drone sprayer market. Agriculturists consider drones to be cost effective and an agronomically sensible tool for agricultural activities.

Sprayer Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Sweden



Netherlands



Switzerland

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Exel Industries

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Alamo Group

Ariens Company

Bad Boy

Black + Decker

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cobra Garden Machinery

Carraro

Excel Industries

Generac

Hustler Turf Equipment

The Hyundai Motor Group

Makita Corporation

Moridge Manufacturing

Metalcraft of Mayville

R&R Products

STIHL

SUMEC Group

Swisher

Textron Incorporated

Venture Products

Volta

Walker Manufacturing

Yamabiko

ZIPPER Maschinen

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence