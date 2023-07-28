Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 0.95 billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 0.95 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 0.95 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.8% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market

The global Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market is segmented based on Application Type, Material Type, Pipe Diameter Type, and Region.

Based on Application Type - The market is segmented into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and storm pipes. Water main pipe is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period. Large infrastructure pipelines of the water mains coupled with the increasing propensity of government waterbodies to rehabilitate deteriorated water main pipelines to conserve the loss of clean drinking water are likely to be the major demand generator of the market over the next five years. The rehabilitation of wastewater pipes and storm pipes is comparatively less regulated, thus, there is the presence of a large number of players in wastewater and stormwater pipe rehabilitation.

Based on Material Type - The market is segmented into cement mortar, epoxy coating, polyurea coating, polyurethane coating, and geopolymer mortar. Cement mortar is projected to remain the most dominant material type in the SIPP market during the forecast period, whereas geopolymer mortar is likely to be the fastest-growing material type during the same period. Cement mortar is the oldest material among the SIPP family, which is being used since the 1920s for the rehabilitation of pipelines. Longer service life, low cost, excellent corrosion resistance, ease of installation, and excellent structural strength are the key benefits offered by cement mortar compared to other materials.

Based on the Pipe Diameter Type - The 18-36-inch pipe category is estimated to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, propelled by a large variety of pipes falling under this pipe diameter range, whereas the <18-inch pipe category is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the same period. Many factors are depending on the diameter of the pipe, such as the selection of equipment and quantity of material to be used. SIPP is among the most preferred trenchless method for the rehabilitation of 18-36-inch diameter pipes.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is projected to remain the largest market for SIPP during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following:

Aging pipeline infrastructures of the North American region with most of them having passed the average lifespan of 50 years coupled with increasing focus on government utilities to control water main break rates is the key demand generator of the region's market. Rehabilitation of this infrastructure improves the service life of pipes by around 30-70 years.

The USA is not only the largest market for SIPP in North America but also in the world. The country is the early mover in trenchless pipe rehabilitation concerning material adoption and technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Japan, China, and Australia are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's SIPP market. These economies are continuously generating a huge demand for SIPP to support their aging pipeline infrastructures. Japan is set to maintain its dominance in the region's market over the next five years, whereas China is likely to be the fastest-growing market in the region during the same period. Furthermore, key economies of the region are incessantly increasing their infrastructure investment with the purpose to decrease water loss and to improve water quality. All these factors are likely to contribute to the high growth of the SIPP market in the region.

Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rise in government expenditure on rehabilitating pipeline infrastructures coupled with the aging pipeline infrastructures of several major economies of the world.

Aging pipelines, continuous increase in government spending and awareness of the trenchless methods with a continuous shift from conventional dig-and-replace methods to trenchless rehabilitation methods, and incessant efforts by the major players towards the development of high-performance and cost-effective trenchless methods are likely to propel the market at a healthy pace over the next five years.

Top 5 Companies in Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some major global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the sprayed-in-place pipe market.

PURIS Corporation

Vortex Companies

SAK Construction, LLC

Michels Corporation

Waterline Renewal Technologies

