Spray Drying Equipment Market worth $6.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the report "Spray Drying Equipment Market by Product Type (Rotary Atomizer, Nozzle Atomizer, Fluidized, Centrifugal), Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Feed), Cycle Type, Drying Stage, Flow Type, Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global spray drying equipment market size is estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising consumption of processed and RTE food products and technological innovation in the field of spray drying equipment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Spray Drying Equipment Market"

92 – Tables

43 – Figures

192 – Pages

The spray drying process involves the production of powder from liquids by evaporating the solvent. Spray drying technology has witnessed extensive usage in the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. This technology is used to encapsulate flavors and medicines in the form of powders and microcapsules.

The co-current flow segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in terms of value during the forecast period.

Co-current flow type dominated the spray drying market equipment in 2019. This type of spray dryer is used for spray drying heat-sensitive products more accurately as the drying air is cooled by evaporation before the increase in the final temperature occurs. The yield (fraction of product discharged from the drying chamber) is higher with this type of spray dryer. In this process, the spray-dried powder is mixed with the drying air, and there is no need to mix the two fractions externally.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229851536

The rotary atomizer segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

Rotary atomizers convert feed into fine droplets by spraying them through a high-speed rotating perforated disc, which is known as rotary disc atomization. These atomizers are driven by high-velocity liquid discharge from the edge of a disc. The spinning disc utilizes the shearing action of the air at the outer edge of the disc to break the liquid feed into a spray that leaves the disc in a horizontal direction. Rotary atomizers produce fine to coarse droplets, ranging from 30-120 micrometers. They are generally more expensive than nozzle atomizers but do not clog the outlets and can produce uniformly-sized droplets.

The food segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

The quick process of spray drying is largely used in the food industry, particularly in the dairy sector. Dairy products, such as milk, whey, cheese, buttermilk, butter, and dry creamers, are common items made using the spray drying technique. Instant coffee, dry creamers, and instant soups are also a few end-products that utilize spray-drying technology

The open cycle segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

The spray drying equipment market is dominated by the open segment, in 2019. The open cycle spray dryer involves heating of the air drawn from the atmosphere and conveyed through the chamber, and then being exhausted to the atmosphere again. The dry, powdered substances, which do not involve any solvents or special inert gases, such as nitrogen and oxygen, are used in the open cycle spray dryer. Industries such as food, feed, specialty chemicals, soaps & detergents use this type of spray drying equipment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=229851536

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as GEA Group AG (Germany), SPX Flow (US), Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment (China), European Spraydry Technologies (UK), Buchi Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), and Labplant (UK), Advanced Drying Systems (India), Freund Vector Corporation (US), Dedert Corporation (US), Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc. (US), and Yamato Scientific America (US), Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland), G Larsson Starch Technology AB (Sweden), Hemraj Enterprise (India), and Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Related Reports:

Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dairy-processing-equipment-market-20762351.html

Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/blood-meal-market-84855008.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/spray-drying-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/spray-drying-equipment.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets