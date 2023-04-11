BERLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotos, a logistics startup that digitised and reimagined freight forwarding principles, today announced that Marc Boileau, Senior Vice President of FourKites EMEA, has joined the company's Advisory Board. Marc will help guide Spotos through its aggressive expansion plans to achieve its ambition of improving every aspect of digital freight forwarding for shippers and carriers.

Spotos Names FourKites’ Marc Boileau to Advisory Board

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Marc's calibre and knowhow to the Spotos Advisory Board," said Šarūnas Stanislovėnas, founder and CEO of Spotos. "Marc's experience in growing scalable businesses, as well as his insights on digitising supply chain processes make him an obvious choice to propel Spotos' business further."

Boileau has a wealth of supply chain experience in leadership, management and commercial roles. Since joining FourKites in October 2021, his expertise at driving customer success and building partnerships have been invaluable to the company's success in EMEA. In the last 12 months alone, FourKites achieved a 34% growth in EMEA customers and a 66% growth in customer shipments.

"I'm impressed with how Spotos is revolutionising and disrupting traditional freight exchange by enabling the best transparency, simplicity and accessibility for small and medium shippers," says Marc. "I'm honoured that they have asked me to join their Advisory Board and look forward to helping them build one of the world's leading freight forwarding platforms."

Today's announcement follows Spotos and FourKites' partnership announcement last month . The companies are working together to bring FourKites' network of end-to-end, real-time supply chain data to Spotos' European customers.

About Spotos

Spotos revolutionised the old-school logistics industry, combining it with cutting-edge innovation, customer-oriented design, and a futuristic vision. It offers shippers access to a wide network of carriers across the EU region. The platform powertrain includes data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051642/Spotos_Marc_Boileau.jpg

SOURCE Spotos