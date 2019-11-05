Sports Trading Company Sportex Set To Launch The Sportex App

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The app will be available for free on both iOS and Android from 25th November 2019 and will allow clients of the trading firm to manage and view their accounts on their smartphones, tablets or mobile device. The Fund Manager John Middleton had this to say "Our clients have long seen profits in their accounts due to our relationship with Betfair Exchange. The ability to now view their accounts on their smartphones will enable advisors such as myself to have even better communication with clients regarding their fund."

Since 2009, Sportex has been trusted by millions across the globe as the most secure platform to trade within the sporting market, and remains the only exchange licensed to operate across the USA, Japan and Europe combined. This app launch is the latest development in a major growth strategy by Sportex which will see the sports firm launch in Australia next year.

James Clayton, Technical Director of Sportex says: "With the new app, we are bringing the reliability, security and experience of our brand to our European and American clients, closing the gap between our service offerings and creating a truly global and regulated Sports Exchange product."

The new app was created with users in mind, making it even easier for those who prefer navigating from a smartphone to view their accounts and get in touch with their Advisor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954246/Sportex_Logo.jpg

