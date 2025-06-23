Sports Shotgun Market worth $342.6 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports shotgun market is projected to grow to USD 342.6 million by 2030 from USD 260.5 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the sports shotgun market is driven by growing interest in sports shooting, the rising number of shooting clubs and associations, and the increasing cultural value of luxury shotguns. Moreover, sports shooting has become a global phenomenon. The Olympics, International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup, and regional tournaments are the primary reasons for its popularity. Skeet, trap, and sporting clays are gaining popularity among youth. Countries such as China and India have invested a lot in training programs and infrastructure to increase their representation in shooting sports.

Based on application, the competition segment is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the sports shotgun market has been categorized into competition and hunting. The competition segment further breaks down shooting shotguns into skeet shooting, trap shooting, and clay shooting shotguns. The demand for shotguns in competition applications is steadily increasing due to a combination of rising global participation in shooting sports, institutional support, and continuous innovation in firearm technology. More countries are investing in Olympic and national-level shooting programs, leading to a growing number of athletes taking part in disciplines such as trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 3-gun competitions. This is further supported by increased government funding, the establishment of sports shooting federations, and the development of training infrastructure, which collectively create a structured environment for competitive shooting. The proliferation of private shooting clubs, training academies, and regional tournaments has also expanded access to the sport, encouraging both professional and amateur shooters to invest in high-performance competition shotguns. Additionally, firearm manufacturers are introducing advanced models with features such as reduced recoil, enhanced balance, adjustable stocks, and precision trigger mechanisms tailored to the needs of competitive shooters. The growing popularity of dynamic shooting events like 3-gun competitions, where speed and reliability are critical, has further fueled demand for semi-automatic and tactical shotguns. Enhanced media coverage and sponsorships have improved the visibility and appeal of shooting sports, particularly among younger demographics, contributing to a broader consumer base. As a result, the market for competition-grade shotguns is experiencing robust growth, driven by both institutional initiatives and consumer enthusiasm.

Based on gauge, the 12-gauge segment accounts for a significant market share.

Based on gauge, the sports shotgun market is segmented into 12, 20, 28, and .410 Bore. The 12-gauge segment is widely used in shotgun shooting sports because of its optimal balance between power, recoil, and versatility. It delivers consistent shot patterns and sufficient range, making it ideal for disciplines like trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 3-gun competitions. Its widespread availability, variety of ammunition options, and compatibility with most competition-grade shotguns make it the standard choice for both amateur and professional shooters. Additionally, training infrastructure and shooting ranges are primarily designed around the 12-gauge, reinforcing its dominance across global shooting sports.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness strong growth in the sports shotgun market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth in the sport shotgun industry due to rising participation in shooting sports, government support, and expanding infrastructure. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Australia are investing in Olympic disciplines such as trap and skeet through training programs and modern shooting ranges. At the same time, growing interest in recreational shooting and organized hunting competitions across Southeast Asia is boosting demand. The rise of private shooting clubs and increasing disposable income among the middle class is making this sport more accessible. As a result, both domestic interest and international manufacturer presence are contributing to the rapid market expansion in the region.

Major market players include in sport shotgun companies such as Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. (Italy), Blaser GmbH (Germany), Armi Perazzi S.p.A. (Italy), H. Krieghoff GmbH (Germany), and Caesar Guerini S.r.l. (Italy).

