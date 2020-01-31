Sports Medicine Market Size Worth USD 9.86 Billion by 2026, With 5.8% CAGR | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis Report

Key Companies Covered in the Sports Medicine Market Research Report are Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, among others

PUNE, India, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Medicine Market size is predicted to USD 9.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and obesity, is escalating participation in sports activities. Moreover, rising awareness about a healthy lifestyle will spur participation of children in sports activities, which in turn will contribute positively to the Sports Medicine Market revenue. According to Stanford children's Health statics, more than 30 million children and teens in the U.S participate in organized sports. Whereas one-third of the injuries reported are sports injuries. Furthermore, innovation in new products and surgical devices will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries in developed and developing nations will further create new sales opportunities for the Sports Medicine Market analysis.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Sports Medicine Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Surgery Devices, Bone Reconstruction Devices, Body Support Devices, Others), By Application (Knee, Head & Neck, Shoulder, Ankle & Foot, Wrist & Elbow, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the Sports Medicine Market stood at USD 6.26 billion in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Acquisition of Ivy Sports Medicine by Stryker will Enable Speedy Market Expansion

The announcement of Stryker's Endoscopy division, a visualization platform enabling distinguish anatomy across all minimally invasive procedures, acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC, medical equipment production company. The acquisition will enable Stryker to provide customers with a complete meniscal platform to better serve their patients. The agreement between the companies will boost the Sports Medicine Market share owing to the portfolio of the company, which includes the only FDA-approved collagen meniscus implant (CMI) on the market a reliable and innovative all-inside repair device, as well as an inside-out meniscal suturing platform.

In addition, the developing sports infrastructure, along with the growing patient pool in hospitals, will facilitate the growth of the market. According to the EU IDB catalog of sports, about 4.5 million people aged 15 and above have been treated in hospital for a sports injury each year. In addition, the presence of opportunities such as corporate funding & scholarships for students will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.

Rising Number of Medical Sports Centres will Accelerate Revenue in North America

North America stood at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing number of medical sports centers will aid the expansion of the market in North America. The growing participation in sports and physical activities by children will augment the healthy growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for sports medicine from developing countries such as China, India, and Japan will boost the Sports Medicine Market trends. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to educate healthcare professionals and promote research will further facilitate growth in the region.

List of the Major Companies in the Sports Medicine Market Include:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Other players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Number of Sports Injuries, By Region/ Key Countries



Technological Advancements in Sports Medicine Devices



New Product Launches, By Key Market Players



Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type



Surgery Devices





Bone Reconstruction Devices





Body Support Devices





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Knee





Head & Neck





Shoulder





Ankle & Foot





Wrist and Elbow





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals





Specialty Clinics



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthobiologics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Stimulators, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cells, Allografts), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Implants, Trauma Implants, Dental Implants, Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors & Hospitals), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, Home Healthcare & Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2025

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), By End User, and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Advanced Wound Dressings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Film Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, Foam Dressings), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Hepatitis C Drug Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors), Fixed-dose Combination, Others), By Disease Type (Acute Hepatitis C, Chronic Hepatitis C), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), By Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Regional Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Anticoagulants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

