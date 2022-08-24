Sports Management Software Market to Garner $24.09 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 15.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in investment by governments and private enterprises in the sport industry and digital revolution in sport facilities have boosted the growth of the global sports management software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sports Management Software Market by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Application (Event Management and Scheduling, Team Management, Marketing Management, Client Management, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global sports management software industry was accounted for $5.96 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $24.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in investment by governments and private enterprises in the sport industry and digital revolution in sport facilities have boosted the growth of the global sports management software market. However, dearth of data security and privacy hinders the market growth. On the contrary, ease of event management and cloud-based services offered by the software opens lucrative opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic impacted the demand for sports management software positively.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the sport industry focused more on emerging technologies to manage events and leagues using AI-powered solution, apps-based, and cloud-based services for several operations.

The software segment dominated the market

By component, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global sports management software market, due to inclusion of various functionalities such as online registration and rise in investments in sports industry. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous advantages offered by services provided such as training schedule management, fitness tracker, and increased fan engagement.

The cloud segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to easy access to sports data by many sports organizations with the help of devices such as the mobiles, laptops, tablets, and others. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of global sports management software industry, due to rise in adoption of the smart technology in passenger cars by automotive OEMs and present passenger car fleet across the globe. The report includes analysis of the LCV and HCV segments as well.

The client management segment to showcase the highest CAGR by 2031

By application, the client management segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, as this software aids in building client relationship and streamlines sales. However, the event management and scheduling segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to the ease provided by this software in managing the tournaments and leagues.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global sports management software market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to advancements of technologies in sports leagues, facilities, and clubs. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, due to rise in fan engagement.

Major market players

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo and Tokai Rika

The report analyzes these key players of the global sports management software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

SOURCE Allied Market Research