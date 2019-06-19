Sports Apparel Market - Tops & T-Shirts Segment Receives Highest Traction Contributing 21% Revenue Share, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With higher emphasis on physical fitness and healthy living, individuals are getting actively enrolled in sporting activities. This trend is simultaneously impacting the global demand for sports apparels and is creating opportunities for manufacturers to launch a broad range of apparels which are highly suitable as per the wearer's requirement. Fact.MR has sincerely published a new study titled "Sports Apparel Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022", which provides a descriptive outlook about the development of the sports apparel market in the coming years. This report is compiled systematically to focus on vital aspects such as trade outlook, value chain assessment, Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics, market share comparison and a lot more. Overall, it is aimed to analyze the bolstering nature of the sports apparel market primarily driven by rising consumer preference.

Tops & T-Shirts Segment to Maintain Leading Status in the Product Category

Based on the product type, the tops & t-shirts division is expected to maintain its top position during the forecast period until 2022. Presently, the target segment contributes more than 21% revenue share in the overall sports apparel market. Interestingly, at the end of assessment period the tops & t-shirts division is projected to exceed a market valuation of US$ 45,400 Mn, thereby, replicating an impressive CAGR.

Demand for Sports Apparel Fueled by the Desire to Uphold a Sporty Look

As per this intelligent research report, the nature of the leading consumer strata is examined diligently. The desire to continue a sporty look and abide latest fashion trends is known to motivate the demand for sports apparel. With this aspect gaining prominence, sports apparel brands are given the opportunity to present stylish and attractive sports apparels which matches with the wearer's physical characteristics, leading to a more dynamic look.

In the past few years, several leading manufacturers from the sports apparel market have shifted their focus towards innovation in apparel designs owed to their growing importance for enhancing the athletes' performance level. With all such factors taken into consideration, the growth of the sports apparel market is moving firmly towards a brighter future.

North America Shines as the Largest Marketplace for Sports Apparel

Talking about the geographical bifurcation, North America is likely to sustain itself as the lucrative region for the development of the sports apparel market. In terms of revenue, the concerned region managed to acquire a significant share in the global sports apparel market in 2017. During the period between 2017 and 2022, the sports apparel market across North America is anticipated soar at 5.5% CAGR. Additionally, the region's sports apparel market is expected to exceed a valuation of to US$ 64,880 Mn by the end of 2022.

The report finally stresses on the relevance of the primary manufacturers operating in the global sports apparel market. Some of the main players mentioned in the report are NIKE, Inc., PUMA SE, Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc, Under Armour, Inc., Fila Korea Co Ltd., ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Yonex Co., Ltd. and Lululemon Athletica, Inc.

