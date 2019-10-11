Sportex Outbids Football Index in a £19 Million Takeover of Atlantic Sport Exchange

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The result follows an elongated bidding battle between two of the largest Sports Trading companies in the UK over the coveted overseas competitor Atlantic Sport Exchange.

The Digital Algorithmic trading company Sportex has purchased rival sports trading software firm Global Sports Exchange in a deal speculated to be in excess of £19 million.

Both companies had developed Digital Algorithmic trading systems that many suspected were based on the pioneering Sportex source code Algol500 that revolutionised the Sports Trading market in 2012.

Increasingly high levels of investment are being placed into the Sportex Digital Algorithmic Trading System, giving the company a substantial increase in worldwide market share. This unique trading system is designed to identify significant mis-pricing across several International Sports Trading Exchanges.

Further Acquisitions Planned

This deal has given www.sportex.online an opportunity to further dominate the Sports Trading Market and is now firmly positioned as the nearest competitor to the United States.

With plans already in place to acquire other rival Trading Software Development companies over the course of the next 12 months we are certain to see Sportex dominating the broadsheets.

Sportex

Technical Director

Mr Bruce Yarwood praised Atlantic Sport Exchange for the professionalism and dedication they had displayed during the past four years, adding that existing investors of both companies are set to achieve dividends of 19.68% and 23.32%.

Mr Yarwood also pledged to reward investors for their loyalty over the years, with additional capital growth being awarded to all initial investors at Sportex.

Sportex

www.sportex.online

