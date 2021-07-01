Sportemon Go is Revolutionizing Sports - Superstar NFTs, Lotto and Betting with Unique Collector Marketplace - Powered by SGO, Verified by Chainlink in a Physical and Virtual Blockchain Ecosystem

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportemon Go has built a famous ecosystem used across sports industries, casinos, betting, fantasy. It offers many interactive features like an Expansive Discovery mode, interactive Social Swap Marketplace for all purchasing and collector needs with each transaction verified on the blockchain. It was founded in 2021 by the father and son duo of Ricky and Corey Jackson. The father-son pair envisaged a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports collector trading.

The founder of Sportemon Go is a former professional footballer, athlete manager who has worked in licensing, merchandising, marketing, collectibles, fantasy sports, and betting. Talking about why SGO was created, he says, "It happens to be tokenized because it makes sense, not because we wanted to create a token but because we wanted utility, in-game currency, cross border, verifiable blockchain to support a great business."

In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. The value of the entire NFT market has grown from less than $41 million three years ago to $338 million at the end of 2020, representing an increase of 724%. This rapid Increase is driven by recent headlines involving the growing interest of celebrities and businesses looking to leverage this cutting-edge technology. From 'Acker', the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house announcing its first-ever NFTs from Burgundy, 'Beeple' selling his digital NFT art for $69M, or the listing of first 'Publicly-traded' NFTs investment vehicle, NFT Investments plc, in London, 2021 will forever be remembered as the year of NFTs.

With a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible, and broader sport experience industries, Sportemon Go will enable its users to find, buy, hunt, collect and trade NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes in both the natural physical and virtual world and in real time.

The company already has 21 countries with official SGO status, which is growing every day. They also have 500 strong communities working across all areas of the business to make it global. Referring to their community, SGO founder says, "Community is essential, they are our superfans. Being an affiliate marketer myself I know this is my base to grow a global business."

Sportemon Go is unlike any other NFT creator because most of them are led by tech. On the contrary, SGO has every component of this, they not only have award-winning design studios in AR/VR/OTT, but they will also announce their partnership with the top 15 coins very soon.

This partnership will provide them with smart contracts, security, privacy, verifiable blockchain solutions. Additionally, the company is also committed to joint production of next-gen NFTs and has partnered with ChainLink for creating 'NFTs powered by SGO, Verified by ChainLink.'

They have integrated the Chainlink VRF on Binance Smart Chain to access Provably Fair Randomness within their blockchain-based sports gaming platform. Additionally, Chainlink VRF will be used as part of our NFT sports trading cards and augmented reality metaverse to facilitate transparent distribution models and generate unpredictable traits and experiences.

Moving forward, the company has already signed their launch on exchanges like Coinsbit, BitMart, XT.com (China/HK), Probit (Korea), which will occur by the end of this month. Furthermore, SGO is already in talks for launch with 2 other top 20 exchanges that will finalize within 14 days, taking them ahead of their roadmap.

The company is ready to create history by hosting the world's biggest stars, celebs at the Sportemon Go Graffiti Mansion USA 4th July Party. They have already accommodated their investors and holders like Supreme Paddy and other sports stars for the event. The managers of Overtime Gaming are also equity partners in the company.

The company plans to create a fully-fledged end-to-end sports ecosystem powered by the SGO utility token, verifiable on the blockchain. They plan to reach the 1 million user milestone by November 2022. All the users will be able to buy and sell NFTs freely. The company will develop a social marketplace to buy, swap, sell and trade NFTs with multiple security measures for making it more secure.

