Sportech Strengthens Product and Commercial Teams

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut, Dec. 9­­, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportech PLC, the international betting technology business, announced that it has strengthened its product and commercial teams with the addition of key individuals who will work across the Group's B2B divisions.

Paul Rietdyke will lead Sportech's new Product User Experience and Design department to help elevate clients' online digital experiences to the next level. With extensive experience across a range of sectors, Paul has developed world class digital experiences for numerous clients including UK-based agency work for Arsenal FC, Everton FC, Liverpool FC and the Saudi Football league, as well as engagements with Think Money Group and Sportpesa.

Leon Hosking joins the Sportech team as Product Manager, bringing additional knowledge of the betting industry to Sportech's product development initiatives. Leon's most recent role was as trading and operations specialist for Sportpesa where he was responsible for the offerings of the UK, Italian and .com websites, advising the trading, payments, marketing, customer integrity and CRM departments. He also held a product owner role for bespoke horse racing products. Leon has held senior roles at Skybet, Totesport and Coral in risk, trading, odds, training and development.

Finally, Chris Rogers joins the Sportech team as Commercial Manager. Chris will combine his deep industry knowledge and strong commercial and account management skills to help support the continued growth of Sportech's product range. Chris has extensive experience in the betting and gaming industry, most recently handling trading, marketing, CRM, acquisition, and responsible gambling for Leo Vegas group's UK-facing sportsbooks. Chris has also worked for prestigious names in the gaming industry including Coral and Betfred.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC is the international betting technology business delivering services and solutions to gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, casinos and lottery clients. Sportech systems process $12 billion in bets annually for licensed operators in 37 countries and the company is one of the largest U.S. providers of web and mobile pari-mutuel wagering platforms. In addition, the Group owns and operates sports gaming venues in the US State of Connecticut under exclusive licenses. For more information, visit www.sportechplc.com and www.sportech.net.

Contact:

Jennifer.conning@sportech.net

Related Links

http://www.sportechplc.com



SOURCE Sportech