SPORT ENGLAND'S NATIONAL OUTDOOR CENTRE, PLAS Y BRENIN ANNOUNCES SCOTTISH WINTER PROGRAM

LONDON , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plas Y Brenin, The National Outdoor Centre for England, is based in the heart of the Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park in Wales. The mountains, rivers, lakes and sea make Plas Y Brenin the perfect all round location for building a range of vital outdoor skills. Plas Y Brenin was specifically founded to get more people active in the outdoors regardless of their abilities or experience and delivers programs throughout the UK and internationally.

A centre of excellence across the outdoor sector, whether wanting to start a career in the outdoors, start a new activity or refine skills in a specific discipline, Plas Y Brenin is renowned for its world class instructors, who hold the highest level of accreditation in their fields.

High safety standards are the single most important part of the training and experience.

Plas Y Brenin is recognised as the centre which focuses on all aspects of safety during training and developing outdoor instructors, who go on to work in the UK and worldwide. As the interest in the outdoors increases, there is a greater need to help people learn how to safely and responsibly access the outdoors. Plas Y Brenin enables everyone, whatever their level, to access it with confidence and understanding. A large part of Plas Y Brenin's role as the National Outdoor Centre is collaborating with partners in the sector to inform, educate and help develop awareness and understanding.

Plas Y Brenin's core purpose is to train and assess to the highest levels; be exemplars of led activity; coordinate multi-NGB approaches; be a test bed for sector innovations and provide operational expertise for the sector.

Whether wanting to start a new activity or refine skills in a specific discipline, Plas Y Brenin is renowned for its knowledgeable instructors, high safety standards, and range of courses at all levels. Plas Y Brenin is one of the most recognised centres for all aspects of safety during training and developing outdoor instructors, who go on to work across the UK and globally.

Adventure starts at Plas Y Brenin. Plas Y Brenin offers a plethora of courses during the winter time.

Plas y Brenin aims to cover the following topics:

What to wear and what to take with you on a winter day.

Use of crampons and movement in winter.

Use of the ice axe, including ice axe arrest.

Managing your safety in winter.

Basic winter navigation skills.

Avalanche risk assessment.

The Scottish Winter Skills Course is an intensive five-days based in Glen Coe. You'll gain confidence in a wide range of winter specific skills, including how to choose and use winter equipment, basic winter navigation, safety and avalanche risk assessment. The friendly, highly experienced instructors will cover everything you need to explore the mountains all year round.

This course is 6:1 Training ratio at £750 PP.

Booking available here: https://booking.pyb.co.uk/courses/scottish-winter-skills/

The Scottish Winter Mountaineering courses for the dedicated hillwalker who wants to take things up a level and become a true 'mountaineer', tackling the more challenging peaks of Glencoe and Lochaber in winter. You'll need the full array of mountaineering skills that this course is designed to deliver. The course will combine practical instruction with ascents of many of the finest summits in the Western Highlands to develop your winter skills on steeper snow and winter scrambling terrain. You'll cover winter navigation, and avalanche evaluation alongside the emergency procedures of building a snow shelter and basic ropework for steep ground. You'll get masses of practical experience during the day, and we'll share our expert technical knowledge with you through a series of evening lectures to reinforce what you've learned out on the mountains.

This course is 4:1 Training ratio at £925 PP.

Booking available here:

https://booking.pyb.co.uk/courses/scottish-winter-mountaineering/

Both the Scottish Winter courses will be delivered from the Plas Y Brenin scenic winter base in Scotland, at the Alltshellach Hotel in North Ballachulish.

Stays are accommodated at the Alltshellach hotel in comfy en-suite rooms. Rooms are usually shared with friends or family (by request) or with someone of a similar age on your course if possible.

Plas Y Brenin also offers the beauty of a real adventure in the heart of the Welsh mountains. See the beautiful hills and mountains close up, enjoying walking, mountaineering and climbing in the toughest of seasons. The extensive Welsh Winter Course programme is hosted deep in the beautiful heart of Eryi (Snowdonia) National Park. The Welsh programme is all-inclusive as standard, which includes instruction, accommodation, meals and equipment hire are all included in the price. The accessibility of the mountains translates fantastically into opportunities to develop your winter skills.

Ruth Hall, CEO, Plas Y Brenin, commented: "The Scottish Winter Program is a truly exciting experience for participants from beginner to pro. We encourage people to develop their passion and remain engaged in outdoor sport as a lifelong participation. We've been run and viewed as an elite training centre, and while this remains at the heart of what we do, we've broadened our program, and evolved into a National Outdoor Centre for everyone both in the UK and internationally. We're a centre for best practice, and we welcome all those working in the sector to share and learn at Plas Y Brenin."

To find out more about Plas Y Brenin's comprehensive course programme, facilities, business and educational services please visit www.pyb.co.uk

