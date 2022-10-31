Spond Extends Commitment to Safeguarding and Best Practice with WWPIS Partnership

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports team management app Spond has reconfirmed its commitment to creating positive sporting experiences for young people, including enhancements to improve safeguarding and best practice in UK grassroots sport, by partnering with Working with Parents in Sport (WWPIS), a company that offers specialist information and support services to organisations, parents and coaches working with young people.

As part of the deal, which builds on a well-established collaboration, Spond will share WWPIS with its 650,000 UK users, including how to encourage children to be active, building positive motivation, and how parents can support their talented offspring without putting them under undue pressure. WWPIS will also work to promote a wider understanding of how all parties can work effectively together by encouraging use of the Spond app.

"In recent years, the wellbeing of young people in sport has become increasingly important, with greater knowledge, new rules and guidelines creating something of a minefield for coaches and parents," said Gordon MacLelland, CEO at WWPIS. "As a standard bearer for best practice in grassroots sport, Spond recognises that support and guidance is often needed to get things right, and that's where we can help."

With a background in education and coaching as well as being a sport parent himself, Gordon identified the need for enhanced support and education for organisations, coaches and parents, leading him to found WWPIS in 2017. Since then, he has built a national reputation as a leading authority in the sector, offering expert advice to thousands of volunteer coaches, as well as teachers and leaders in the education sector.

"Spond exists to lighten the load for coaches and parents in grassroots sport, saving them up to 2.5 hours per week on admin alone. By partnering with WWPIS, we're also seeking to offer support to coaches and parents in the areas of best practice and compliance," said Trine Falnes, CEO at Spond. "The aim is to address all of the key pain points and challenges related to safeguarding, data and general wellbeing."

"This agreement means we can do even more to make their life easier for parents and coaches, reducing stress and providing simple answers to complex questions. The end result will be an enhanced sporting experience for young people across the UK, greater reassurance for their parents and more time for coaches to focus on doing what they love, out on the sports field."

Fostering positive relationships with parents and staying on top of logistics can often be a time-consuming task for coaches, many of whom took on the role to focus on the coaching itself, which means they have no wish to become bogged down with admin. The combination of the free-to-use Spond platform and WWPIS expertise will make this process simpler and more straightforward for everyone involved.

To find out more about Spond, visit www.spond.com or download the app today. You can find out more about WWPIS at www.parentsinsport.co.uk .

