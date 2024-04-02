Splitcoin Inc. Announces Launch of the Splitcoin Mobile App, Bringing Manual Seed Phrase Encryption to Millions

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a monumental step forward in cryptocurrency self-custody. Splitcoin Inc., the developer of a groundbreaking self-custody solution that empowers cryptocurrency users to manually encrypt their seed phrases using its mobile application and NFC-enabled coins, announces the launch of the Splitcoin app in the United States on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS. Packs of Splitcoins that work with the mobile app are now available for purchase at www.splitcoin.com/shop.

By focusing on intuitive design and prioritizing user privacy, Splitcoin is revolutionizing the way seed phrases are securely stored and managed. The Splitcoin app will never know or ask you for your seed phrase. Create an offline vault for your seed phrase using a pack of Splitcoins, which can be purchased at www.splitcoin.com/shop. Splitcoins are designed to seamlessly integrate with the Splitcoin mobile app, available on both iOS and Android.

Splitcoin allows users to create a vault for their seed phrase by manually encrypting it using a unique auto-scrolling codebook. This codebook is unlocked by a unique vault key, which is split and stored across a set of NFC-enabled physical coins or QR codes. To recover their seed phrase, users simply scan their coins with the mobile application and input their password. This opens the vault, allowing them to manually decrypt their seed phrase with the codebook.

The Splitcoin app will never know a user's seed phrase or ask for it. It does not write or store data to online locations like cloud services or databases and can operate on an offline smartphone. A user's seed phrase remains solely in their control.

Splitcoin also offers ways for users to create backups or eliminate dependency on Splitcoin products. The Splitcoin app can export a set of Splitcoins as QR codes, which can be scanned during the open vault process. The app can also export a codebook as a PDF, which can be printed out or stored digitally. This brings sovereignty to a user's storage strategy because they can decrypt their encrypted seed phrase with their codebook and will never need to use the Splitcoin app again.

About Splitcoin Inc. Splitcoin Inc. is setting new standards in the cryptocurrency realm by focusing on manual seed phrase encryption. Through intuitive design and an emphasis on user privacy, Splitcoin is reshaping how users secure and manage their cryptocurrency assets. Splitcoin Inc. is a proud graduate of the IdeaToDo startup accelerator program at Hub101 in Westlake Village, California.

Visit www.splitcoin.com and follow Splitcoin on X to learn more.

