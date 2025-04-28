Splice to Supercharge Music Creation Ecosystem with Acquisition of Spitfire Audio, Positioning Itself to Lead in the $7B Music Software and Services Sector

Since launching its flagship Splice Sounds platform in 2015, Splice has become a cornerstone of modern music production and is home to the industry's highest-quality sample catalog, where one million sounds are downloaded every day. With a global community of over 10 million music producers and creators, Splice is already the largest ethical AI-powered platform used by music producers, with 40% of Splice users embracing the platform's AI empowerment tools .

Founded in 2007, Spitfire Audio has cemented its place as a creative powerhouse for composers, producers, artists, and musicians. The beloved British company provides virtual instrument libraries, including recordings by Hans Zimmer , Olafur Arnalds , the BBC Radiophonic Workshop , BBC Symphony Orchestra , and Abbey Road Studios .

"The teams at Spitfire Audio and Splice have deep respect for composers, musicians, and producers and are committed to celebrating and supporting their work," said Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice. "We're both sound-first, creator-led companies who believe great software and technology can supercharge the creative experience. Our shared vision is to develop tools that expand—not replace—human creativity," Srivastava added. "With Spitfire's expressive instruments and Splice's AI-powered platform, we're just beginning to explore what's possible."



The companies are set to start work on new products that blend Spitfire Audio's cinematic soundscapes and orchestral expertise with Splice's sample catalog and AI-powered discovery engine. "We've always focused on inspiring people to create extraordinary music," said Paul Thomson, Co-Founder of Spitfire Audio. "With Splice, we can now bring that inspiration to a whole new generation of artists, producers, and storytellers."

The combined company is positioned to lead in a music creation market projected to nearly double to $14 billion by 2031. "Splice has already built an incredible business," added Olivier Robert-Murphy, CEO of Spitfire Audio. "Joining forces means Spitfire Audio's sounds will find new homes in studios around the world—whether that's a bedroom producer or a blockbuster composer."



Both Splice and Spitfire Audio will continue to operate independently in the near term. Robert-Murphy will remain CEO of Spitfire Audio, reporting to Srivastava, while Thomson will continue to oversee Spitfire Audio's creative direction.

About Splice

Splice is the leading platform for music creation, empowering a global community of musicians, producers, and sound designers with the tools to bring their ideas to life. The company is home to the industry's highest-quality royalty-free sound sample library and a suite of sophisticated AI tools that help creators unlock inspiration, experiment with sound, and generate unique compositions. Splice also provides affordable access to plugins and DAWs through a rent-to-own gear marketplace. For more information, visit www.splice.com .

About Spitfire Audio

Spitfire Audio is the leading creator of sounds and sample libraries for music makers, uniting pioneering artists with pioneering sounds and music technology. Partnering with outstanding affiliates, including the world's most exceptional composers and musicians, celebrated recording studios Abbey Road and AIR Studios, and the renowned BBC Symphony Orchestra, has cemented Spitfire Audio's global reputation as the premier sound library company. For more information, visit www.spitfireaudio.com .

Media Contact

For Splice: frances.mccahon@splice.com

For Spitfire Audio: claire@spitfireaudio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673899/PR_Splice_02__Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673900/Matthew_Johnson_Photographer_2025.jpg