Splash Worldwide Doubles Down on Creativity with Addition of Creative Team James and Jaalá in London

Woldringh spent the past three years as a creative for 360i Europe, contributing to high-profile accounts for Enterprise, Lidl and IKEA, to name but a few. A Belles Artes graduate of Universidad Complutense de Madrid, his studies continued at the Miami Ad School after completing his Bachelor's degree at Universiteit Maastricht. He connected with Kenchington as a freelancer in 2018.

Most recently, Kenchington was Creative Art Director for London-based agency Gravity Road, having joined that firm in 2017 from The&Partnership in the same position. A 2015 B.A. Architecture graduate from the University of the Arts London, she also studied design and architecture at Central Saint Martins University of the Arts London, and at New York's Parsons School of Design.

"We'd been talking with a number of agencies before Splash got in touch with us, but we straight away had a very good click," Woldringh and Kenchington explained. "Everyone was down-to-earth and spoke with genuine excitement about the work they were doing. There's this very entrepreneurial spirit at Splash to get things done and do it in ways that challenge conventional methods. That's a very attractive context for creatives to be in, because you're sure to work with people who're brave, motivated and think outside the box."

"James and Jaalá are a dangerous modern creative team," said Goddard. "Brilliantly astute. Culturally primed. Incredibly talented. And super nice. I'm proud to have them on the team, and I know they'll be a brilliant addition for our partners and our work."

