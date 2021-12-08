Splash Expands International Footprint With New Regional Headquarters In Amsterdam To Serve Emea Companies

Event Marketing Technology Company Accelerates Global Growth to Serve Multinational Customers with EMEA Presence and New Data Center

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, an event marketing technology company that enables brands to develop in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs, today announced its expansion in the EMEA market . With a growing global customer base, Splash will expand operations to its new regional headquarters in Amsterdam. Its new AWS data center in Frankfurt provides options for further supporting companies' data privacy requirements .

"Our international expansion marks a milestone moment for Splash's growth as we introduce our industry-leading products to new audiences and provide greater regional support for existing EMEA customers," said Eric Holmen, Chief Executive Officer of Splash. "We want businesses everywhere to benefit from our continued product innovation and solutions that enable them to create and deliver meaningful and measurable event programs."

The company's EMEA operation is overseen by Greg Higgins, General Manager of Europe. Higgins has been with Splash for nearly a decade, starting as one of the company's first employees as it evolved from startup to serving multinational SMB and enterprise companies. Companies in EMEA will benefit from extensive product knowledge from Splash's local team serving customers primarily located in the U.K., Israel, and across Europe, including Adyen, BT, Campari Group, IWG plc, LinkedIn, Mollie, Pinterest, Salesforce, and The Trade Desk, among others.

Splash selected Amsterdam as its European headquarters for its central geographic location and proximity to countries where the majority of the company's regional customers are based. "We are invested in the success of our regional and multinational customers located in EMEA," said Higgins. "Their ability to rely on a partner who understands and can meet their different needs is critical to that success, especially when it comes to data privacy and global regulation compliance."

The global events industry is emerging from widespread challenges and business disruptions caused by the pandemic. Now more than ever, businesses recognize the important role events play in building their sales pipeline, recruiting new employees, training staff and users, and staying connected with customers. Throughout this disruption, Splash's event marketing platform has provided organizations' event and field marketers the tools to market, measure, and scale meaningful event experiences to attract the right attendees and drive results.

In the first half of 2022, Splash customers can look forward to more event platform updates including new and enhanced integrations, and a new sessions feature that addresses needs for virtual, hybrid, and more complex in-person events. The company will also broadly launch Splash Studio, an all-in-one solution that helps marketers execute event programs of all formats quickly and further engage guests online with enhanced live streaming and engagement tools.

About Splash

Splash provides event marketers and field marketing teams with the tools they need to design, create, and execute virtual, in-person, and hybrid event programs that create memorable experiences, engage attendees, and drive business value. The Splash platform empowers users to easily create their own branded, connected, and compliant event programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. By marrying data, design, and intelligent automation, Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in ways that were previously impossible. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at www.splashthat.com .

