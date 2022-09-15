Spirometers Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1,763.4 Million by 2028, Globally, at 11.87% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, the aging population, and the technological move toward smartphone-based data collecting will all contribute to an increase in the market revenue for spirometers.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Spirometers Market" By Type (Hand Held, Table Top, Desktop), By Technology (Flow Measurement Spirometer, Volume Measurement Spirometer), By End-User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories, Home care), By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), and By Geography.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the Spirometers Market, the market was valued at USD 715.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,763.4 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.87% from 2021 to 2028.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

In January 2020 , NuvoAir has partnered with Roche Italy, and Roche allocate NuvoAir's digital respiratory advanced technologies to cystic fibrosis centers throughout Italy . This is projected to increase competition in the market in the upcoming years.

Mergers and Acquisitions

In November 2017 , MGC Diagnostics Corporation, a market globally technology company, declared that it has agreed to be acquired by Altus Capital Partners, Inc. affiliates. Altus is an investment firm that wants to invest in middle-market manufacturing firms for regulation.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

In April 2021 , Vitalograph launched next-generation Pneumotrac spirometer in the US, and other upgraded Spirotrac 6 software.

Global Spirometers Market Overview

A spirometer is a medical tool used to calculate the amount of air breathed and expelled by the organs in order to determine the lung's air capacity. Ventilation, or the flow of air into and out of the lungs, is measured using this instrument. Obstructive and restrictive aberrant ventilation patterns will be categorized using the spirogram.

Due to rising air pollution levels and other environmental changes, COPD is becoming more and more prevalent. This is the main driver of the global spirometer market growth. Additionally, the aging population's increased risk of health problems and the technical change toward smartphone-based data collecting, which offers greater accuracy and efficiency in test interpretation, are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Treatment for many disorders can benefit greatly from early discovery and diagnosis. Spirometry is a crucial piece of technology in this regard, helping to determine the severity of the infection and prevent misdiagnosis. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that the spirometer market would expand given the rising prevalence of these respiratory disorders.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Schiller AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Medical International Research, Welch Allyn, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Fukuda Sangyo, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Labtech Ltd., nSpire Health, Inc., and Smiths Medical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Spirometers Market On the basis of Route of Type, Technology, End-User, Application, and Geography.

spirometer Market, By Type

Handheld



Tabletop



Desktop

Spirometer Market, By Technology

Flow Measurement Spirometer



Volume Measurement Spirometer



Peak Flow Meter

Spirometer Market, By End-User

Hospital



Clinical Laboratories



Home care



Industrial Settings

Spirometer Market, By Application

Therapeutic



Diagnostics

Spirometers Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

