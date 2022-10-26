Spirometer Market To Grow USD 1605.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.5%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirometer Market is estimated to be worth USD 881.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1605.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.5% during the review period.

Buy Chapterwise Reports + Price Starts from 500 USD: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/global-spirometers/1

Major factors driving the growth of the Spirometer Market

The Spirometers market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, a rising desire for home healthcare, and technological improvements.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/Global_Spirometers_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SPIROMETER MARKET

An increase in respiratory diseases is expected to drive the growth of the Spirometers market. The spirometer has become widely used during the past century for the detection and treatment of numerous respiratory illnesses in both specialized and primary care settings. Spirometry is used to diagnose chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a leading cause of disability and mortality. However, the interpretation of normal has been made more difficult by the significant variation in lung function measures through time, and space, between nations, among individuals, among groups, and across spirometers. Temporal patterns can be extremely striking, with lung function rising in some groups and falling in others throughout the same time frame.

Increasing preference for home health treatment is expected to fuel the Spirometers market. Similar to telehealth, at-home care was growing prior to the pandemic. When compared to care at a long-term care facility or nursing home, many older folks and people with disabilities or chronic problems found at-home care to be more individualized, comfortable, and convenient. Pulse oximeters, spirometers, and similar instruments used for disease condition monitoring are under FDA regulation.

In hospitals all across the world, technology has been a huge help in making asthma monitoring considerably simpler. Portable spirometers that may be used at home have been made possible by modern technology, either on their own or in conjunction with smartphones. Instead of giving the doctor sole responsibility for testing, this gives the patient authority over their asthma. Spirometer lung testing, whether done at the doctor's office or at home, is a crucial step in the management of asthma since it can help to recognize and avoid potential risks. This factor is expected to increase the spirometer market growth.

View Detailed Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/global-spirometers

SPIROMETER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment By Type

Tabletop Spirometers

Handheld Spirometer

Buy Chapters on Market Data by Type: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/global-spirometers/4

Spirometer Market Segment By Application

Home Use

Clinical Trials Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Buy Chapters on Market Data by Application: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/global-spirometers/5

SPIROMETER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, Home Use is expected to be the most lucrative. Patients receiving home care for respiratory illnesses have a lower mortality rate, a higher quality of life overall, and a higher probability of surviving. Spirometers used in homes typically run on batteries and can be used frequently. Telemedicine usage and the introduction of new products are two variables that are anticipated to promote category expansion.

Due to technological improvements, governmental regulations, an increase in respiratory disease incidences, rising healthcare costs, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure in North America, this area has the largest market for spirometers.

Buy Regional Market Data On Asia Pacific:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/global-spirometers/8

Buy Regional Market Data On North America:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/global-spirometers/6

Key Players

CareFusion

Schiller

Philips Healthcare

Hill-Rom

Anhui Electronics Scientific Institute

CardioTech

Geratherm Respiratory

Fukuda Sangyo

Medisoft

Thor Medical Systems

Buy Market Data On Company Profiles:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16P9480/global-spirometers/11

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-16P9480&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Transdermal Patch market size is estimated to be worth USD 7058.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8726.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Disposable Medical Textiles market size is estimated to be worth USD 6077.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9223.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the review period.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market size is estimated to be worth USD 16390 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 20380 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

- The Medical Device Outsourcing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 74220 Million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 142960 Million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 9.7%.

- The global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size are projected to reach USD 4367 million by 2027, from USD 962.6 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Vein Finder market size is estimated to be worth USD 170.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 529.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.8% during the review period.

- The global CBCT Dental Imaging market size is projected to reach USD 438.3 million by 2028, from USD 298.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2028.

- The global Veterinary Imaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 1793.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2390.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the review period.

- The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 13610 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16530 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3%.

- The global Dialysis Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 1186.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1459 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

- Urinary Catheters market size was USD 1850 million and it is expected to reach USD 2191.8 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Peritoneal Dialysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 125.2 million in 2021. It is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 190.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market size is estimated to be worth USD 1419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2165.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

- The global full body scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 917.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2541.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

- The global Fiducial Markers market size is estimated to be worth USD 104.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 131.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

- Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Research Report 2022

- Healthcare Analytics market size was valued at USD23.51 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD96.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- Healthcare IT market size was valued at USD250,577.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The Global Healthcare Business intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 8379.9 million by 2027 from USD 4205.7 million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Healthcare Asset Management market size is projected to reach USD 34270 million by 2028, from USD 12780 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028.

Click here to see related reports on Spirometer Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports