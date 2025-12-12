Spiro Middle East Reimagines Abu Dhabi's Flagship Kids' Festival Into an Immersive 'Mansour' Universe

Bringing imagination, interactivity, and storytelling to one of the region's most beloved family events.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global experiential agency Spiro® was appointed by Bidaya (formerly Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company) to lead the full transformation of the Mansour Kids Festival, Abu Dhabi's flagship family event inspired by the region's beloved animated hero Mansour.

The collaboration marked a milestone in regional family entertainment, introducing a new level of cultural storytelling and large-scale experiential design to elevate one of the UAE's most recognizable IPs.

Mansour Festival 2025 Mansour Festival debuted a reimagined experience shaped through immersive design & live performances.

Held November 20–23 at Yas Gateway Park on Yas Island, this year's festival debuted an entirely reimagined experience shaped through immersive design, production, creative direction and on-site management—centered on creativity, imagination and family connection.

This transformation came to life in a fully immersive Mansour universe where imagination became interactive. Families explored life-size recreations of Mansour's home, school and neighborhood—through experiential design, multisensory environments and hands-on activities that encouraged exploration and play.

"We designed this year's festival so that imagination isn't just a theme, its architecture," said Jo Webber, SVP Market Development & Growth, Spiro. "Every space, sound and interaction was built to draw families into the story, creating a living narrative that connected well beyond festival grounds."

Festival highlights included:

Character parades, drone shows, and fireworks that lit up the Abu Dhabi skyline.

Interactive workshops and creative installations designed to pique curiosity.

A Guinness World Records™ achievement unveiling the world's tallest LEGO® brick fictional character, built in Mansour's likeness.

Roaming entertainment and family games that invited guests to engage.

Discovery zones, activities and food experiences celebrating Emirati creativity and innovation.

As festivalisation continues to shape cultural and entertainment events across the Middle East, Spiro's regional team is leading that shift—bringing together creativity, technology and storytelling to deliver experiences with measurable impact.

Mansour Festival 2025 reflects Spiro's continued growth in the region, reinforcing its reputation as a strategic agency partner that connects brand ideas, culture and community through experiential design.

