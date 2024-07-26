EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritfilled, a leader in the premium spirits industry, proudly announces the opening of Braeside Bond, a state-of-the-art bonded warehouse located in the heart of the Lowlands. This new facility is designed to meet the growing demands of spirit maturation, storage and distribution, offering unparalleled services to distillers, cask owners and importers across the globe.

Spiritfilled Announces the Launch of Braeside Bond: A Premier Bonded Warehouse for Spirits

Braeside Bond is strategically situated to take advantage of Scotland's rich heritage in whisky production and its robust logistics network. The facility boasts 20,000 square feet of secure storage space with a capacity to house over 14,000 casks, Braeside Bond is poised to become a pivotal hub for cask maturation.

Key Features of Braeside Bond:

Enhanced Security Measures: State-of-the-art security systems, including 24/7 surveillance, access control and fire suppression systems ensure that all stored products are protected.

Customizable Storage Solutions: Whether you need short-term storage or long-term aging solutions, Braeside Bond offers flexible options tailored to meet your specific requirements.

Efficient Logistics: Located near major transportation routes and ports, Braeside Bond facilitates seamless distribution and export processes, reducing lead times and operational costs for our clients.

Russell Spratley, CEO of Spiritfilled, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Braeside Bond represents a significant milestone for Spiritfilled. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest standards of storage and maturation facilities. This new venture not only supports the growth of our business but also reinforces our commitment to improving our client experience."

About Spiritfilled:

Spiritfilled is a renowned provider of premium spirits, dedicated to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of products, Spiritfilled has established itself as a trusted name in the spirits industry, delivering exceptional experiences to connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

CONTACTS:

Russell Spratley: info@spiritfilled.co.uk or +44 208 126 1760

Website: spiritfilled.co.uk

Social Media: @spiritfilledltd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468273/Spiritfilled_Ltd.jpg