'Spirit of the Year - India' by USA Spirits Ratings 2025: Maya Pistola Agavepura Launches in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Pistola Agavepura, Asia's first aged 100% agave spirit, was awarded 'Spirit of the Year – India' at the USA Spirits Ratings 2025, the highest recognition awarded to an Indian brand this year. The milestone coincides with Pistola's official launch in the UK via The Whisky Exchange, marking a defining moment for Indian craft spirits globally.

Maya Pistola Agavepura Expressions Available in the UK

With over 50 international accolades, solidifying their reputation, Pistola has, since its launch in 2022, been reshaping the agave landscape with refined ageing techniques and a bold sense of provenance to create an entirely new category of premium spirits: 'Agavepura'. This term and spirit category refers to the purity of the spirit, the fact that it is 100% agave, and produced using no additives.

The USA Spirits Ratings is among the world's most respected competitions, judged for Quality, Value, and Packaging. This international recognition comes just as Pistola reaches the UK - one of the world's most discerning markets. Four premium expressions, Añejo, Extra Añejo, Reposado and Joven, are available at all The Whisky Exchange London outlets and to order online for delivery across the UK.

Rakshay Dhariwal, Founder & Director of Maya Pistola Agavepura, said, "Winning 'Spirit of the Year – India' is a milestone not only for Pistola, but for the entire category of Agavepura that we are building. Launching in the UK at this exact moment makes it even more meaningful – it's proof that Indian craftsmanship is more than just whisky."

Product details:

Añejo: 700ml at 40% ABV, priced at £39.95

Extra Añejo: 700ml at 48% ABV, priced at £63.95

Reposado: 700ml at 40% ABV, priced at £34.95

Joven: 700ml at 38% ABV, priced at £31.95

About Maya Pistola Agavepura:

Maya Pistola Agavepura (Pistola) is Asia's first aged 100% Agave spirit made from the Wild Agave Americana that thrives on the highlands of India's Deccan plateau. Each small batch has been aged, blended and bottled in Goa to bring out the smooth flavours from oak while allowing the naturally occurring variation in minerality that can be expected from Wild Agave to shine. Made completely naturally with no use of artificial colours, the core value of Pistola is authenticity. Each bottle is unique, has its own character, and its own truth. Visit https://pistola.in/

