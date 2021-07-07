Spirable Launch Creative Intelligence Suite - The Next Generation of AI Powered Storytelling

This technology combines three unique and critical components: proprietary computer vision with predictive attention modelling; historical creative and performance analysis; and channel best practice indicators. Now embedded within the Spirable platform, the Creative Intelligence Suite empowers marketing teams with the hands-on, pragmatic capability to apply AI-powered insights to the creative process - before, during and after launch.

"Performance marketing has evolved. The creative is now the most important factor in a campaign's success. But, historically it has been one of the hardest areas to understand and control. Spirable's Creative Intelligence Suite changes that, as marketing teams can now understand why a creative resonates with a particular audience and take immediate action to apply the learnings for continued performance improvements and the most effective storytelling." Ger O'Meara, Co-Founder and CEO at Spirable.

Leading marketing agency McCann Manchester, were one of the first agencies to adopt the new technology. "Great ideas that help our clients grow their business are at the heart of everything we do. Spirable's Creative Intelligence Suite provides us with an innovative and data-driven way to help our clients tell better stories in a way that impacts business outcomes. The best part is that Spirable delivers the intelligence to us clearly and concisely so we can act on it even before the campaign has launched - helping to reduce media wastage and achieve better ROI for our clients." Jenny O'Sullivan, Head Of Digital Media at McCann Manchester.

About Spirable:

Spirable is a Creative Performance Platform that empowers brands and agencies to create, automate, distribute and optimise data-driven creative - across social, programmatic and CRM channels. Spirable combines easy to use dynamic templates, live and contextual data and creative AI, to produce the most attention-grabbing and relevant video marketing - achieved in an automated, scalable and efficient way. Spirable works with hundreds of leading brands across 50 countries and is a Facebook, Twitter, and Snap marketing partner. Please visit Spirable.com for more information.

