Spirable Announces Snap Inc. Partnership to Drive Relevance at Scale Across-Channel

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirable (www.spirable.com), the leader in dynamic data-driven video advertising, today announced a partnership with Snap Inc., that will allow brands to dynamically deliver video personalisation at scale across Snapchat, achieving optimal advertising performance across-channel, in the most cost effective way.

The partnership emphasises the importance of relevant advertising, as consumers are increasingly tuning out generic ads in favour of content that is tailored to them. The ability to serve the most relevant and effective advertising is critical to Snapchat's expanding ad business. The company doubled the amount of money committed via upfronts from advertisers in 2020 vs. 2019* thanks to a growing global audience, with more than 4 billion Snaps created each day in Q1 2020, on average*.

"Our partnership with Spirable highlights an important step for us in helping our advertisers deliver relevant, video-first content, in an automated and scalable way. The Snapchat platform together with Spirable offers advertisers a highly effective way to target our unique audience with creative that is tailored to them, resulting in increased performance and ROI," comments Kent Moy, Product Partnerships at Snap Inc.

Spirable empowers brands to easily create and optimise video ads using modular assets and on-brand templates. These templates are 100% customisable and using live and contextual data, they can be tailored to the individual dynamically, and distributed in real-time across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Messenger, Email, Display and now Snapchat.

Spirable co-founder and CEO Ger O'Meara comments that "Our vision is a future where video ads don't look like ads, they look like your friends' content because they are useful, in-the-moment, informative and tailored to you. Our partnership with Snapchat is paramount to achieving this through our combined ability to support video storytelling at scale."

Spirable works with some of the world's leading brands including Vodafone, Diageo, Pandora, and PlayStation to deliver some of the world most relevant advertising at mass scale. Adding Snapchat to the multi-channel offering is a significant opportunity for brands to reach new audiences across one of the fastest growing major social networks.

*Snap First Quarter Financial Results 2020 - link

