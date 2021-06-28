Spinnaker Support Launches Ultimate Support Guarantee for Third-Party Support

The Ultimate Support Guarantee covers new customers for the initial term of support. While enterprises appreciate that third-party support is always at least half the cost of annual Oracle- and SAP-provided support, they may have trouble equating lower cost with high quality. This Guarantee confirms that Spinnaker Support will consistently deliver the comprehensive coverage and high-performance standards that organizations expect.

"Making the move to third-party support shouldn't feel like a risk," said Mathew Stava, CEO and Chairman of Spinnaker Support. "The Ultimate Support Guarantee is our assurance that every customer receives the support they are promised, when and where they need it. We can offer this service guarantee because we're fully confident in our model, people, and processes. No other vendor offers a guarantee, which further proves both our unmatched integrity and our total commitment to customers."

Under the conditions outlined in the full Ultimate Support Guarantee, if a new customer does not receive Spinnaker Support's guaranteed service in their Initial Term and wishes to return to Oracle- or SAP-provided support, Spinnaker Support will facilitate that return, including applicable Reinstatement Fees for the Supported Product(s) listed in the Statement of Work. To learn more, visit https://www.spinnakersupport.com/ultimate-support-guarantee.

Spinnaker Support is a leading global provider of third-party enterprise software support, managed services, and consulting for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Recognized and respected brands that run Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce customers benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable services for their enterprise applications and technologies. Since 2008, our award-winning services, exacting standards, and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,300 organizations in more than 100 countries.

