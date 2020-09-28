Spinnaker Support Approved for UK Government Framework

CCS is the trading fund of the cabinet office and acts on behalf of the UK government to drive procurement efficiencies across public entities, in a fair and robust manner. Spinnaker Support entered its renewal in the digital marketplace tender exercise this summer, where they were vetted, and quality checked. The G-Cloud 12 framework (RM1557.12) , lot 3 cloud support is expecting to provide opportunities through its normal OJEU contract notice where Spinnaker Support can express and participate its intent in providing services for public sector organisations.

Supporting public sector organisations across the globe, as well as over 1,200 mixed industry businesses, Spinnaker Support's third-party business model drives significant cost savings on Oracle and SAP annual support contracts. Alongside these support and managed services, they are an emerging provider of Salesforce.com managed services. Spinnaker Support's third-party support alternative has proven to keep all organisation's software systems safe, secure, and operational, while resolving issues that arise promptly – an SLA of 15 minutes.

"Our business ethos continues to spread as we successfully support global organisations, the way we have done since 2008. My personal drive is to continue delivering this first-class support and reach more local organisations, particularly those within the UK public sector," stated Martin Biggs, Vice President and General Manager – EMEA for Spinnaker Support. "My UK team are helping redirect as much spend as possible to public sector services and avoid aiding large software publishers profiting steep margins. We have the local ability, headcount, and expertise to help restructure IT strategies, put the right shift into digital transformation, and give back the savings organisations need to invest in other areas of their business."

