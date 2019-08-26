Spinnaker Support Announces First Half 2019 Highlights

Record revenues, due in part to increased sales and higher customer retention rates.

Now partnering globally with IBM through its multi-vendor IT support service program. Spinnaker Support will deliver third-party support to IBM's enterprise application customers to help them improve OEM spend efficiency and achieve a superior support experience.

Added virtual patching, powered by McAfee, to reinforce Spinnaker Support's Seven-Point Security Solution.

Seven-Point Security Solution. Now providing "lift and shift" services to co-locate and then manage Oracle Enterprise and Infrastructure applications in the public cloud (AWS).

Fortified Sybase support capabilities to further capitalize on SAP's waning emphasis on the world-class database management solution.

Interest and new customer adoption of third-party support continued to accelerate in Korea and Japan .

. Expanded operations in Western Europe , including relocation of regional headquarters to central London . Added new customers and renewed existing customers in EMEA

According to the 2019 customer satisfaction survey, more than 500 responses rated our service at a 98.6% satisfaction level – the industry's highest-rated provider.

Honored with several 2019 International Stevie Awards, including the Gold for Customer Service Leader of the Year ( Devan Brua , Vice President of Compliance and Risk) and Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year.

, Vice President of Compliance and Risk) and Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year. Became the first third-party software support provider to earn Cyber Essentials certification, enhancing Spinnaker Support's growing Oracle and SAP security portfolio for UK-based customers. The company is fully ISO 27001:2013 certified and remains committed to best-in-class data management processes.

"Demand continues to increase at a fast pace for our unique and expanding blend of award-winning Oracle and SAP services," said Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support. "Wins are coming from many places as more enterprises around the world embrace third-party software support. It is a more comprehensive, responsive, and lower-cost support alternative that enables innovation and breaks the grip of software vendor lock-in. Most importantly, our customers remain the most highly satisfied and willing to recommend in the industry, which helps explain why more customers are switching from our primary third-party support competitor than ever before."

