Spindiag Appoints Winston Griffin as Chief Financial Officer to Support its Global Finance and Market Expansion Strategy

Daniel Mark, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Spindiag GmbH , said: "I am very pleased about Winston joining Spindiag as Chief Finance Officer. His appointment marks the next important step for us on our way to becoming an in vitro diagnostics company after successfully completing four financing rounds in the past three years. His longstanding international experience in the global finance and accounting field will be instrumental as we prepare for the market launch of our Rhonda point-of-care rapid testing system and develop Spindiag's long-term corporate and financial strategy."

Winston Griffin, CFO of Spindiag GmbH, said: "I am delighted to help establish and lead Spindiag's finance organization to contribute to the company's future success as it progresses to the next phase of its growth strategy."

Winston brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, tax, strategic planning, and risk management along with significant experience in managing M&As and licensing agreements, which he gained in over 30 years working at Procter & Gamble.

He started his career in Latin America as a financial analyst and worked in Peru and Mexico before assuming the role of Finance Director of P&G in Brazil. He subsequently became CFO of P&G's Global Healthcare unit, where, in addition to his finance and accounting responsibilities, he also supported the company's dedicated Healthcare Licensing Group. As Vice President for Finance and Accounting in the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region, Winston was instrumental in managing P&G's expansion into 70 emerging markets. Before being appointed CFO Finance and Accounting of P&G's Europe region, he worked in global leadership positions in the US as a finance executive of the company's household care units.

Prior to joining Spindiag, Winston held institutional and operational Board positions at Swiss Precision Diagnostics, a joint venture between P&G and Abbott.

Spindiag GmbH, based in Freiburg/Breisgau, Germany, was founded in 2016 by a team of internationally renowned experts in the fields of microfluidics, lab-on-a-chip technology, and life sciences. Based on proprietary microfluidic technology discovered at the Hahn-Schickard Institute for Microanalytical Systems, Spindiag is developing the fully automated Rhonda testing system as a sustainable platform for diagnosing infectious diseases. The company plans to bring to market a SARS-CoV-2 rapid test for use at the point of care as its first product. Since its foundation, the company has received a total of EUR 24.9 million (USD 27.1 million) in four financing rounds for product development and preparation for market entry. In April 2020, Spindiag received additional funding of EUR 6 million from the Government of the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg to promote development of its SARS-CoV-2 rapid test. Spindiag's innovative technology has won several prizes awarded by experts from the healthcare industry, including B. Braun in the CODE_n competition, and Techniker Krankenkasse and Handelsblatt in the health-i competition. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified. www.spindiag.de

