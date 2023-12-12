Spin on Carbon Market worth $747 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spin on carbon market is projected to grow from USD 199 million in 2023 to USD 747 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions and rapid technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing. Furthermore, continued miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Spin on Carbon Market"

147 – Tables

44 – Figures

174 – Pages

Spin on Carbon Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 199 million Estimated Value by 2028 $ 747 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Technical challenges associated with the SOC materials Key Market Opportunities Continued miniaturization of electronic devices Key Market Drivers Expansion of EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) Lithography in Memory manufacturing



The hot temperature spin on carbon segment is expected to account for the largest share of the spin on carbon industry in 2023.

The hot-temperature spin-on carbon segment is a significant market for spin-on carbon in semiconductors. There has been an increase in the demand for spin-on carbon (SOC) materials that work with high temperatures in recent years, which is driving the market growth of hot-temperature SOC. This is due to the fact that as semiconductor technologies advance, the need for materials that can endure high-temperature processes without compromising performance becomes increasingly important. In addition, the major presence of major players providing SOCs is Merck KGaA, Brewer Science, Inc., Irresistible Materials Ltd, and others are also driving the market growth.

Foundries are expected to account for the largest share of the spin-on carbon in the semiconductor market in 2023.

The foundries segment accounted for the largest share of the spin-on carbon in the semiconductor market in 2022, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The demand for spin-on carbon in semiconductor foundries is driven by the critical role that spin-on carbon materials play in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs) and semiconductor devices. Spin-on carbon materials are essential to the creation of integrated circuits (ICs) and semiconductor devices; thereby, there is a significant demand for spin-on carbon in semiconductor foundries.

The North American market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the spin-on carbon in the semiconductor market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is a key market as it is home to some of the major industry players, such as Brewer Science, Inc. (US), JSR Micro, Inc. (US), and Nano-C (US). The US adopts and develops various semiconductor processes, such as lithography and advanced packaging. Moreover, the increasing initiatives by the US government in the semiconductor industry are driving market growth in the country. For instance, since the CHIPS Act was originally introduced in June 2020, semiconductor companies have announced dozens of projects to increase manufacturing capacity in the US and expand the domestic semiconductor value chain.

Key players

Key players in the spin on carbon companies include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Merck KGaA (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), YCCHEM Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Brewer Science, Inc. (US), JSR Micro, Inc. (US), KOYJ Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Irresistible Materials Ltd (UK), Nano-C (US), and DNF Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

