Spike in Geriatric Population Boosts Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market

"Ingredient manufacturers' focus on identifying natural bone and joint health ingredients has pushed the demand for botanical ingredients," said Akheela Dhiman, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This encourages global and regional players to introduce ingredients with enhanced bioavailability, such as curcumin."

Dhiman added: "Ingredient manufacturers worldwide are investing in research and development and conducting clinical trials to learn about the potential applications of existing and newly discovered ingredients. Furthermore, companies are focusing on inorganic growth strategies and partnering with supplement manufacturers and formulators to meet consumer demands for bone and joint health ingredients."

This expanding market presents considerable growth opportunities. To reap the benefits of the rising bone and joint health ingredients market:

Manufacturers must focus on natural nutrients with health benefits , especially in the sports nutrition and weight management segments.

, especially in the sports nutrition and weight management segments. Market participants should innovate and develop technologies to identify natural sources that provide more elemental and highly purified forms of calcium and magnesium .

to identify natural sources that provide more elemental and highly purified forms of and . Manufacturers must increasingly explore tried-and-tested ingredients to discover any secondary functional benefits.

