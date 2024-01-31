Spielwarenmesse: outstanding product innovations receive ToyAward

Prize awarded in six categories

All finalists presented on ToyAward stand in Hall 3A

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A creative play idea, great potential for success and high production quality: all of this is brought together in the six new products that were honoured with the coveted ToyAward on Day 2 of the Spielwarenmesse. In the Baby & Infant category, the winner was Haba with Basic Building Blocks – Multicolored. First place in the PreSchool section went to the building game Stix from OPPI, while Franckh-Kosmos took the award for the SchoolKids segment with Adventure Puzzle – The Light in the Magic Forest. In the Teenager & Adults section, the winners were the miniature games Tetris & Pac Man Arcade in a Tin from Fizz Creations. Hoppstar were triumphant in the Startup category with Artist. In the Sustainability section, the award went to Feber Recycle Eco House from Famosa by Giochi Preziosi.

The board of Spielwarenmesse eG and members of the jury celebrate with the winners of the ToyAward 2024.

A 13-member international jury of experts selected the winners from the 524 submissions. All the winning products impressed the jurors with their safety, potential for commercial success, play enjoyment, originality, production and quality, and with the comprehensibility of the product concept. "The ToyAward represents an important seal of quality for toys among both retailers and consumers," explains Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG. The ToyAward Special in Hall 3A has the award-winning and nominated innovations on display in a one compact space. Overview of each of the winners:

Category Baby & Infant (0-3 years)

Basic Building Blocks – Multicolored, Haba

Building blocks are the epitome of a long-established play concept that fascinates children from a very young age. With these Basic Building Blocks – Multicolored, they get to know the basic geometric shapes through the medium of play and train their motor, sensory and creative skills. Moreover, the robust building blocks can be easily combined with other products from the company. "What was striking was the high quality and strong colours of the building blocks," commented jury members.

Category PreSchool (3-6 years)

Stix, OPPI

Thanks to rotating joints made from hemispheres and silicone tubes, the Stix building game creates unexpected constructions that inspire creativity. By building with the different shapes and materials, pre-school children learn how these influence the stability of their structures. This promotes the children's analytic skills as well as their predictive planning as they build. The jury's judgement: "The mix of wooden and silicon elements, their different shapes and the subdued modern colouring leave a strong impression."

Category SchoolKids (6-10 years)

Adventure Puzzle – The Light in the Enchanted Forest, Franckh-Kosmos

Children up to the age of ten can embark on an exciting journey with the Adventure Puzzle – The Light in the Enchanted Forest. The story unfolds by laying out the puzzle. By means of point-&-click elements, the young adventurers are given various problems that they need to solve on the way to saving the forest. In their summary, the jurors draw attention "in particular to the innovative approach and the brilliant combination of book, interactive game and jigsaw puzzle".

Category Teenager & Adults (10 years and older)

Tetris & Pac Man Arcade in a Tin, Fizz Creations

The Arcade in a Tin games Tetris and Pac Man from Fizz Creation will make the hearts of all retro game lovers beat faster! The two arcade classics are hidden in a cute tin box with a mini display and the typical controller buttons for gaming on the go. "The retro thinking is entirely on trend," said the expert jury, who were similarly impressed by the product's value for money, its witty packaging and the manufacturing quality of the miniature games.

Category Startup

Artist, Hoppstar

The Artist instant camera from Hoppstar is the ideal starter for young star photographers aged 6-10 years. It takes high-quality pictures and comes with great features such as automatic image correction, filters and frames. The integrated printer delivers black and white images, which the little artists can then color in. "In this way, the camera not only promotes fine motor skills, but above all the creativity of children", according to the jury.

Category Sustainability

Feber Recycle Eco House, Famosa by Giochi Preziosi

This play house from Famosa by Giochi Preziosi is made of 90% recycled plastic and teaches important sustainability concepts in everyday life to children through role-play. As well as separation of waste and recycling, they learn more about the ecological cultivation of plants and the production of green energy, with the aid of a wind turbine and a solar panel. "The product takes a

wide-ranging educational approach and is superbly produced," commented

the jurors.

Further information on the prize and jury can be found at www.toyaward.de/en.

