Spiber to showcase over 100 new fabrics, including wide range of suiting fabrics and high Brewed Protein™ fiber blends, at Milano Unica debut

YAMAGATA, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiber, a pioneer in protein fibers (ISO 2076) produced using fermentation technology, is excited to announce its debut at Milano Unica, taking place from February 4–6, 2025.

At the show, Spiber will unveil over 20 newly developed woven suiting fabrics created in collaboration with Takisada-Nagoya, a Japanese fiber distributor based in Aichi prefecture. Takisada-Nagoya is renowned for its exceptional in-house textile developments, particularly with wool, and is a trusted supplier to both premium global and mass-market brands.

Pure Brewed Protein™ pique Composition: 100% Brewed Protein™ fiber Produced by A-girls Credit: Spiber Inc.

The collection features a wide range of blends containing 10%–50% Brewed Protein™ fiber and includes materials like wool, polyester, and more—ideal for suits and jackets. This unveiling marks a significant milestone for Spiber in showcasing such a versatile and extensive lineup of suiting fabrics.

"Brewed Protein™ fiber is highly appealing for its fine diameter, excellent compatibility with worsted fabrics, and its ability to deliver an unparalleled sense of luxury and superior texture. Suit fabrics made with Brewed Protein™ fibers not only embody sustainability but also feature a unique sheen and luxurious feel, setting them apart from traditional materials like silk or cashmere. Recognizing the potential to redefine value in the declining global suit market, we embarked on this initiative to create and promote innovative suit fabrics. Looking ahead, we plan to leverage our global production strengths to explore broader applications for material development beyond suits." - Ryuichi Tanaka, Takisada-Nagoya Co., Ltd. Menswear Fabric Section 2 Manager

Additionally, Spiber will showcase 40 newly developed Brewed Protein™ blended fabrics, with Brewed Protein™ fiber content ranging from 6%–100%. These fabrics were crafted in partnership with A-girls, a distinguished Japanese textile manufacturer based in Wakayama prefecture, known for its expertise in circular-knit production and artisanal craftsmanship. A-girls' exceptionally soft, comfortable fabrics have made it a trusted supplier for global luxury brands. Since beginning their collaboration with Spiber in 2023, A-girls has produced an expanding collection of approximately 120 textile designs.

"Brewed Protein™ fiber can be compared to a new seasoning in cooking—one that has the potential to transform the dish itself. It is a groundbreaking material that stimulates the creativity of developers, offering the possibility of realizing projects beyond our imagination. Additionally, there is great joy in developing fabrics that are closer to human skin than any material previously available. As a manufacturing company, aiming to eliminate waste and reduce the burden on natural resources and animals aligns perfectly with our philosophy. The unique creativity and cutting-edge development technology that Spiber possesses are indispensable for the future. We have high expectations for Spiber to drive technological innovation not only in the textile field but also in new areas such as medicine and food." - Tomohiro Yamashita, A-GIRL'S CO., LTD. President

Visitors can explore the full range of Spiber's showcased textiles at Booth JOB A12. Purchases will be available through Takisada-Nagoya (JOB B09/11) and A-girls (JOB A13), who are also presenting at Milano Unica.

Since its founding in 2007, Spiber has dedicated over 15 years to researching and developing protein materials. This journey culminated in the launch of its first commercial protein polymer production plant in 2021. The company has since partnered with leading domestic and global yarn and textile manufacturers, including Botto Giuseppe e Figli S.p.A., Consinee Group, Filatura Papi Fabio S.p.A., Marzotto Wool Manufacturing Srl, RD Gruppo Florence, Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia, and others. Brewed Protein™ fiber has also been featured in products from renowned brands like Goldwin, the Issey Miyake group, Margaret Howell, sacai, The North Face, Woolrich, and more.

With its versatility and vast potential for diverse applications, Brewed Protein™ fiber represents a groundbreaking material for a sustainable future. Spiber remains committed to driving innovation and expanding its global network of suppliers, working toward solutions that contribute to a better, more sustainable society.

Spiber Inc.

Established in 2007, Spiber is a biotech venture company based in Yamagata, Japan. Dedicated to creating innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable well-being, Spiber has developed a new material solution inspired by nature's diversity and circularity: the "Brewed Protein™" material platform. By harnessing the power of precision fermentation, Spiber engineers proteins at the molecular level, resulting in versatile materials that can be tailored to specific needs. This innovative solution opens up new possibilities for sustainable and high-performance materials in various industries, including apparel, food, automotives, and more. Alongside our partners, Spiber is constantly exploring diverse new applications for Brewed Protein™ materials in order to help pave the way for a brighter future. Our passion lies in fostering a circular economy, minimizing our environmental impact, and working together to build a world that is inclusive, fair, and regenerative.

Spiber website: https://spiber.inc/en/

Spiber is a trademark or a registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries.

Brewed Protein™ is a trademark or a registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries.

Brewed Protein™ fiber

A premium, plant-based material produced using Spiber's fermentation (brewing) technology, providing a circular solution and pioneering a new category of protein fibers. Brewed Protein™ fibers can be tailored to offer a silk-like sheen and delicacy, a luxurious smooth feel akin to cashmere, or the loftiness of high-quality wool. Due to its plant-based ingredients and precision fermentation process, Brewed Protein™ fiber has the potential to significantly reduce environmental and animal welfare impacts compared to traditional materials.

