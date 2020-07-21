Sphera Wins Three Environment + Energy Leader Product of the Year Awards for Sustainability and Product Compliance

Corporate Sustainability, Life Cycle Assessment and BOMcheck have each been recognized as a Top Product of the Year

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) software, data and consulting services, is proud to announce that it has won three Product of the Year awards from Environment + Energy Leader.

The three Sphera products recognized as Top Product of the Year Award winners are: