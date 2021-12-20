Sperm Count Test Market Propelled by Growing Uptake of Semen Analysis Tests to Reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031, finds TMR Study

- Advancements in at-home testing kits and smartphone-enabled tests to enrich sperm count test market landscape

- North America has been a remarkable lucrative market; its growth is bolstered by the presence of advanced fertility screening test centers

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand in sperm count test market has evolved from the sizable contribution male infertility makes to the overall cases of infertility globally. A study by TMR projects the market valuation to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031. Continuous technological advancements in lab processes for assessing male infertility, notably adoption of centrifugation-free devices to extract spermatozoa, have extended the horizon considerably over the years.

Advancements in techniques such as microscopy, chromatographic immunoassay and colorimetric reaction, and smartphone-based tests have helped the healthcare industry meet the emerging patient's requirements. The demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) has positively influenced the growth dynamics, notes the TMR analysts scrutinizing the growth dynamics of the sperm count test market. Of note, growing awareness about at-home sperm tests has reinforced the prospects, especially for the North America sperm count test market.

Request Brochure of Sperm Count Test Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83819

Key Findings of Sperm Count Test Market Study

Concerns of Global Prevalence of Infertility Underpin Strides: The global valuation of the sperm count test market was pegged at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2020. The market evolved on the back of need for addressing the global prevalence of infertility. Couples have been showing propensity to undergo semen analysis to support targeted approaches in addressing the causes of infertility.

The global valuation of the sperm count test market was pegged at in 2020. The market evolved on the back of need for addressing the global prevalence of infertility. Couples have been showing propensity to undergo semen analysis to support targeted approaches in addressing the causes of infertility. Growing Awareness of Semen Analysis Tests for Assessing Male Infertility: Male factor infertility accounts for a sizable proportion of the rise in infertility cases, and is a key underpinning of the growth of the sperm count test market. According to several multicenter studies by the WHO, a large percentage of infertility has been related to the reproductive anomalies or disorders in the male partner. The factor is fueling the demand for semen analysis both at lab setting and at-home tests to assess male fertility, extending the avenue for players, assert the analysts in a TMR study on sperm count test market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Sperm Count Test Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=83819

Focus on Accuracy of Semen Analysis Tests to Boost Clinical Utility: Kit manufacturers in the sperm count test market are keen on improving the accuracy in the assessment of sperm quality, which helps to meet emerging needs of patients. A growing understanding of specimen requirements and procedure has enriched the prospects. The growing understanding of abnormalities related to sperm count and motility has motivated the adoption of at-home tests. The availability of advanced smartphone-enabled tests in developed nations has bolstered the revenue potential, observe the analysts in a study on sperm count test market.

Kit manufacturers in the sperm count test market are keen on improving the accuracy in the assessment of sperm quality, which helps to meet emerging needs of patients. A growing understanding of specimen requirements and procedure has enriched the prospects. The growing understanding of abnormalities related to sperm count and motility has motivated the adoption of at-home tests. The availability of advanced smartphone-enabled tests in developed nations has bolstered the revenue potential, observe the analysts in a study on sperm count test market. Availability of Fertility Centers in Developing & Developing to Boost Prospect: Growing number of fertility clinics in developed and developing economies has been enriching the value chain of players, especially in such as the U.K. and the U.S. Technological advancements in sperm-sorting devices have enabled manufactures to overcome the limitations of the predecessor devices.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83819

Sperm Count Test Market: Drivers

Growing rates of male infertility globally is reinforcing expansion of the sperm count test market

Rise in the number of in vitro fertilization centers in developing regions and growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) has bolstered the revenue prospects, find analysts in an in-depth market study on sperm count tests

Strides made by telehealth practices and digital healthcare technologies are boosting the market prospects of sperm count tests

Buy Sperm Count Test Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83819<ype=S

Sperm Count Test Market: Key Players

The study presents a detailed assessment of the competition landscape, scrutinizing various pricing and product development strategies adopted by key players to consolidate their shares in the global sperm count test market. Some of the prominent players are:

Olympus Corporation, Inc.

Microptic SL

DNA Diagnostics Center

Trak Fertility (Standstone Diagnostics)

ExSeed Health

Medical Electronic Systems, LLC

Diacron International s.r.l

AB ANALITICA s.r.l.

SwimCount (MotilityCount ApS)

Global Sperm Count Test Market: Segmentation

Sperm Count Test Market, by Technique

Microscopy



Chromatographic Immunoassay and Colorimetric Reaction



Smartphone-based



Others

Sperm Count Test Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics



Fertility Centers



Others

Sperm Count Test Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Blood Thawing System Market: The blood thawing system market is projected to reach ~US$ 400 Mn by 2030 during the forecast period. However, it has become important for companies to overcome cryopreservation challenges. Issues in cell culture processes are affecting advancements in cryopreservation techniques.

Echocardiography Market: The echocardiography market is projected to cross a revenue of US$ 2.2 Bn by 2030. A plethora of algorithms are being proposed to analyze medical ultrasound data using signal processing and machine learning (ML) techniques. However, there is a need to develop robust systems suitable for efficient use in clinical settings of point-of-care testing.

Intramedullary Nails Market: The global intramedullary nails market was valued at US$ 0.73 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Intramedullary fixation is valuable and appropriate for majority of fractures. With newer nail designs and attention to technique, nailing can be extended to both proximal and distal extra articular fractures.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sperm-count-test-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research