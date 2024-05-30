Spencer Stuart Elects New Managing Partner and Chair

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced the election of Jordan Brugg as its next Managing Partner and Frank Birkel as its next Chair. With Ben Williams and David Daniel reaching the end of their second terms as Managing Partner and Chair, respectively, the firm's Leadership Succession Committee led the planned leadership transition process. Brugg and Birkel will assume their new roles in late July, working closely with Williams and Daniel through the transition period.

Brugg, who will become the tenth Managing Partner in the firm's 68-year history, has served as the global head of Spencer Stuart's Private Equity Business since 2020, leading above-market growth, innovation through new services and the deepening of client partnerships around the world. He has also continued an active role with clients in the Industrial sector, having successfully led the North American Industrial Practice for the prior seven years. Brugg started at Spencer Stuart 22 years ago and has held a range of roles during his tenure at the firm, including experiences contributing to the development of new practices and service areas, such as CEO succession services.

"It's an honor to be elected Spencer Stuart's next Managing Partner, alongside the most talented and experienced colleagues in our profession," said Brugg. "This is a transformational time, as the complexities of today's world are having a profound effect on the role of leaders and leadership teams. I'm grateful and humbled to work with my colleagues to evolve our capabilities, expand on our role as a trusted advisor to clients and enhance our role in advising leaders who are navigating their most critical challenges and opportunities."

Assuming the role of Chair, Birkel joined Spencer Stuart in 2007 as a member of the Consumer practice following leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and Wrigley. He has been on the Spencer Stuart Board for the past nine years, serving as chair of the Board's Compensation Committee. He previously led the firm's German business and served as co-leader of the EMEA region.

Ben Williams led Spencer Stuart for six years, through an extraordinary period of challenge and growth unlike any in the firm's history. During his tenure the firm significantly expanded the scale of its leadership advisory services work with clients, advanced innovation in the firm's use of proprietary technologies and added distinctive talent around the world. Williams joined the firm in 2010 as a Consultant in the Financial Services Practice. He led the practice in North America before co-leading Spencer Stuart's North American region.

David Daniel's six-year term as Chair was preceded by seven years of board service, having previously served as the Managing Partner of Spencer Stuart for 11 years. Across these roles he has been a vital part of the Spencer Stuart boardroom for the past 23 years. He joined Spencer Stuart in 1994 as a Consultant in the Consumer Goods & Services Practice.

About Spencer Stuart

At Spencer Stuart, we know that leadership has never mattered more. We are trusted by organizations around the world to help them make the senior-level leadership decisions that have a lasting impact on their enterprises, on their stakeholders and the world around them. Through our executive search, board and leadership advisory services, we help build and enhance high-performing teams for select clients ranging from major multinationals to emerging companies to non-profit institutions.

Privately held since 1956, we focus on delivering knowledge, insight and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of experts — now spanning more than 70 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart to help address their evolving leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment and development, and many other facets of culture and organizational effectiveness, particularly in the context of the changing stakeholder expectations of business today. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

