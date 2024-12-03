SINGAPORE and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speeki, a global leader in ESG and sustainability management and reporting, announces the release of Carbon Lens®: an AI-powered complete carbon management solution within Speeki's sustainability management system.

Speeki Carbon Lens® revolutionises GHG emissions accounting

As sustainability becomes a priority for global stakeholders and regulators, businesses face increasing pressure to disclose their carbon footprint. This typically involves measuring emissions across three scopes: Scope 1 for direct emissions, Scope 2 for indirect emissions from purchased electricity, and Scope 3 for all other indirect emissions, including those from suppliers.

Despite the growing need for transparency, many organisations struggle with the complexity of carbon calculations. Data collection from various sources and evolving regulations make this process time-consuming and error-prone. Small and medium-sized enterprises face additional hurdles, as they often lack the tools or resources to accurately track their carbon emissions.

Speeki Carbon Lens addresses these challenges by automating data assessments for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, reducing the need for manual input and costly consultants. The tool ensures traceable and verifiable emissions data, supporting both internal reviews and external validation to enhance transparency and build stakeholder trust. Speeki Carbon Lens ensures emissions data aligns with global standards such as the TCFD, ESRS, IFRS S2 and GRI frameworks. This data can be seamlessly integrated into the Speeki platform for customer and regulatory reporting, supporting broader sustainability objectives.

'At Speeki, our mission is to empower businesses to take meaningful action on climate change. With Speeki Carbon Lens, we're making it easier for companies to track their emissions, meet global standards and advance their sustainability goals,' says Scott Lane, CEO and Founder of Speeki.

Discover how Speeki Carbon Lens can transform your carbon management efforts here.

Speeki helps companies design, build, manage, report and assure their non-financial business performance within an all-in-one sustainability management system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572164/Speeki_Carbon_Lens.jpg