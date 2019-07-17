Speedcast to Provide Connectivity for SKOM Fleet

Speedcast to Deliver VSAT for 17 SK Offshore & Marine (SKOM) Vessels

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that Speedcast will deliver Ku-band VSAT services for 17 SKOM vessels, the chartering division of one of Malaysia's largest offshore support vessel (OSV) providers, Nam Cheong.

"We are pleased to announce this multi-year agreement to provide connectivity services for the SKOM fleet," said Athina Vezyri, Executive Vice President of Maritime for Speedcast. "SKOM is an existing Speedcast customer that wanted to upgrade from a basic L-band service to a higher-throughput Ku-band VSAT service from Speedcast. This migration to broadband connectivity is a trend we see in the market because these services are becoming essential in the modern world of commercial shipping. We are proud that a customer like SKOM trusts Speedcast to deliver these critical services."

"As we continue to scale our chartering capabilities further, we look forward to furnish the majority of our vessels with a more comprehensive suite of connectivity solutions from Speedcast," said Jonathan Leong, Executive Director of SKOM Group. "Based on our long-standing partnership, we are confident that Speedcast will provide state-of-the art support for fleet-wide applications, with consistent costs across our fleet."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Nam Cheong Limited (Bloomberg ticker NCL: SP)

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nam Cheong Limited ("Nam Cheong" or the "Group") is a global offshore marine group specialising in the building and chartering of OSVs. Since its humble beginnings in 1968 building only fishing vessels, the Group is now Malaysia's largest OSV builder, owning and operating one of the largest shipbuilding yards for OSVs in Malaysia.

The Group focuses on OSV chartering, as well as the construction and engineering of sophisticated, environmentally friendly and quality OSVs that are equipped with the latest technology for use in the offshore oil and gas exploration and production ("E&P") and oil services industries, with customers hailing from Malaysia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, West Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the United States. The Group has delivered over 140 vessels since 2007, which include anchor handling towing supply ("AHTS") vessels, platform supply vessels ("PSVs"), accommodation work boats and accommodation work barges.

Beyond building some of the most sophisticated OSVs, Nam Cheong is expanding its vessel chartering operations, which has grown to make up 41% of FY2018's revenue base. SK Offshore & Marine ("SKOM") is Nam Cheong's vessel chartering arm, with the Group operating a chartering fleet of over 30 vessels. Nam Cheong was successfully listed on SGX-ST on May 27, 2011.

