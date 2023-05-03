Spectrum Markets welcomes UniCredit Bank AG as newest member with listing of securitised derivatives

UniCredit Bank AG offering will comprise a mix of short and longer-term instruments;

The bank plans to list several thousand instruments on the venue, based on client demand, starting with constant leverage warrants and covered warrants first available from May 2023 .

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Markets ('Spectrum'), the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, today announced UniCredit Bank AG (hereafter referred to as 'UniCredit') as its newest member.

The pan-European bank will initially list a series of constant leverage warrants and covered warrant products, making these available to retail investors across Europe via their broker or bank.

UniCredit's eventual product mix will be comprised of short-term, leveraged, and longer-term investment products – with the bank providing liquidity as a market maker.

Underlyings will include the most popular European and US equities and indices, with a particular focus on Germany.

Spectrum has scaled up its flexible infrastructure to handle the additional volume of order flow and quote data, increasing capacity by over 400% – with today's announcement underlining the venue's strategy of hosting a focused suite of products linked to the most actively traded underlyings.

UniCredit is a pan-European commercial bank with a unique service offering in Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, serving over fifteen million customers worldwide. Through its onemarkets brand in investment and leverage products, it offers a wide range of instruments representing different levels of risk tolerance and investment time horizon.

By listing its products on Spectrum, UniCredit will be able to reach more customers through the expanding network of third-party European financial services firms that are members of the venue.

Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets, said: "UniCredit's vision for its business going forward is very closely aligned with our own, in terms of providing innovative solutions for retail investors, harmonising pan-European trading and making new markets and services more widely accessible."

He added: "A key focus for us right now is rounding out the suite of securitised derivatives listed on Spectrum, with a particular emphasis on the most in-demand products and underlyings. UniCredit joining us as a member marks an important next step in that ambition."

Marco Formaggio, Head of Equity & Brokerage Sales, UniCredit, remarked: "As retail investors increase in both number and sophistication, it is more important than ever that we stay agile around their needs – developing innovative, tailored investment solutions that enable them to take varied exposures over different time horizons. Our partnership with Spectrum Markets is the next step in this journey".

About Spectrum Markets

Spectrum Markets is the trading name of Spectrum MTF Operator GmbH. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, it is a pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives aimed at financial institutions and their retail investors. Since launch, trading has been available in: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Finland.

Acting as a MiFID II regulated trading venue authorised and supervised by BaFin, the exchange uses a uniquely open architecture system to allow investors to trade with increased choice, control and stability. Through its pan-European ISIN, 24/5 trading services and its own proprietary venue, Spectrum enables a guaranteed baseline level of liquidity over a range of products and is able to swiftly and safely match a significant number of orders and process multiple quotes every second.

Further information can be found at spectrum-markets.com

Disclaimer

All information contained herein is for information purpose only and addresses exclusively Members of Spectrum Markets and persons interested in becoming a Member of Spectrum Markets. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securitized derivatives listed on Spectrum Markets or any product described herein. Spectrum Markets does not provide financial services, such as investment advice or investment brokering. Prospective retail investors can trade such products only with their brokers. The information herein does not constitute investment advice or an investment recommendation. Any information provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it.

