Spectrum Business Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Dedicated Internet Access

Spectrum Business Leverages Digital Innovation and Customer-Centric Execution to Drive Strategic Excellence in Internet Access Services

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced that Spectrum Business has been given the 2025 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the dedicated internet access (DIA) category for its outstanding achievements. This recognition highlights the consistent leadership of Spectrum Business in driving measurable outcomes and customer-centric innovation, strengthening its market position in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy innovation and customer impact. Spectrum Business, the suite of advanced connectivity and managed services for commercial customers, excels in both aligning strategic initiatives with market demand and executing them with efficiency, consistency and scale. "The Spectrum Business strategy prioritizes simplicity in its product line with a single partner providing 24/7/365, U.S.-based support, and accountability for end-to-end performance to all customer locations nationwide, both crucial to contributing to its robust growth in the DIA market," said Leandro Agion, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation and expansion, Spectrum Business has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in reliable Seamless Connectivity and customer support have enabled it to scale effectively nationwide spanning a wide range of verticals, including retail, finance, healthcare, hospitality, government and education.

Innovation remains central to the Spectrum Business approach. Its suite of fiber broadband solutions includes symmetrical speeds up to 100 Gbps, offering low-latency performance, a 100% uptime service-level agreement (SLA) and wireless redundancy to maintain operational continuity.

"Driving growth and innovation is a top priority for Spectrum Business, and this accolade recognizes that focus," said Keith Dardis, Executive Vice President of Spectrum Business. "Our goal every day is to provide businesses of all sizes with exceptional service, support and scalable connectivity solutions, including unparalleled reliability through our 100% uptime guarantee, that will help them succeed in today's environment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

