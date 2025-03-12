Spectralink Expands APAC Footprint Through Strategic Partnership With inTechnology Distribution

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralink, a global leader in enterprise mobility solutions, has announced at HIMMS 2025 in Las Vegas a strategic partnership with inTechnology Distribution, a leading value-added IT distributor, to drive expansion in Asia-Pacific (APAC).

With strong global revenue growth in 2024, Spectralink is expanding its business in the APAC market, where it anticipates sustained double-digit growth over the next several years. This surge reflects the increasing demand for enterprise mobility solutions across industries, driving the need for advanced, scalable communication technologies. Through this collaboration, businesses in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other mission-critical sectors can leverage Spectralink's industry-leading DECT and Wi-Fi mobile solutions to enhance real-time communication, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiency. With inTechnology's dedicated support and comprehensive training programs, resellers and end-users will be equipped to unlock the maximum value of these innovative solutions, ensuring seamless collaboration and empowering frontline workers to excel in their mission-critical roles.

"Expanding our footprint in APAC is a key priority for Spectralink, and this partnership with InTechnology marks a significant step forward," said Doug Werking, chief executive officer, at Spectralink. "inTechnology's deep market knowledge, established partner ecosystem, and commitment to innovative enterprise solutions make them the perfect partner to help us deliver reliable, secure, and flexible mobile communication solutions across the region."

Since 1999, inTechnology Distribution has been a leader in mobile healthcare solutions, specializing in RTLS, Wi-Fi, BLE, RFID, messaging, integration, and cybersecurity. Leveraging their proven enterprise deployment experience, inTechnology will provide invaluable local expertise, sales support, and technical services to ensure seamless adoption of Spectralink's mobile communication solutions throughout APAC.

"We're thrilled to partner with Spectralink to bring their world-class enterprise mobility solutions to our channel partners and customers across the APAC region," said Mark Winter, chief executive officer of inTechnology Distribution. "This partnership is more than just expanding our portfolio—it's about empowering our partners with a complete, end-to-end solution that transforms enterprise mobility. By integrating Spectralink's industry-leading communication technology with our Real-Time Location System (RTLS) technologies and advanced clinical communication platforms our partners can deliver smarter, more efficient, and highly connected solutions that drive meaningful impact. Spectralink's global reputation for innovation and reliability aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology that enhances efficiency, safety, and seamless communication across industries."

The partnership is effective immediately, with both companies actively working to expand solution availability across APAC.

For more information, visit www.spectralink.com.

About Spectralink:

Established in 1990, Spectralink is a leader in wireless communication solutions designed for enterprise mobility. With a focus on sectors such as healthcare and retail, Spectralink provides innovative products, including wireless handsets, to empower frontline workers and improve communication within organizations. Spectralink is renowned for its dedication to delivering reliable and secure mobile devices that align with the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.