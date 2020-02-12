Speck Announces New Presidio Perfect-Clear Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Designed to show off the phone's beauty without compromising on clarity, the Presidio Perfect-Clear line now gives clear case users a variety of different styles and functions. The new perfect clear coating is guaranteed to prevent discoloration or yellowing for the lifetime of your device.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips combines the best of both worlds: a clear case to show off the device, with the Speck signature grip design to make the case easier to hold to prevent drops before they happen. The no-slip grips on the back of the case now provide extra durable grip for texting and photography. Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry includes a proprietary clear phone-cushioning rubber around the perimeter of the case to provide extreme impact protection you can see.

All Speck Presidio cases for the Galaxy S20 series are engineered to withstand drops of up to 4 metres without adding bulk to the device. Each case features a raised bezel to protect the device screen from scratching and shattering and also includes Microban® antimicrobial protection to prevent bacterial growth, keeping your case cleaner, fresher, longer.

The Speck assortment for Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra includes:

Presidio Perfect-Clear (€29.95 - €34.95) -- New, innovative clear coating guarantees protection against yellowing and discoloration.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry (€29.95 - €34.95) – New design showcases the clear impact geometry that provides unparalleled impact protection.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips (€29.95 - €34.95) – New combination of clear protection with no-slip grips makes the case easier to hold.

Presidio Pro (€29.95 - €34.95) -- Protective, slim case with a soft-touch finish that provides an enhanced look and feel.

Presidio Grip (€29.95 - €34.95) -- Raised rubber ridges provide a confidence-boosting grip, designed for better gaming, texting, and photography.

Speck cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra start at €29.95 and are available at speckproducts.eu.

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets and laptops. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

