Specialty Vehicles Market worth $99.80 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

Specialty Vehicle Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 82.30 Billion Estimated Value by 2030 USD 99.80 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3 % Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Propulsion, Application, End-Use Industry, Battery Chemistry, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of Artificial intelligence (AI) in specialty vehicles for assistance in decision-making, fleet management, and supplies to become more efficient and streamlined Key Market Drivers Growing development of mobile clinics, airport terminal expansions, and e-commerce transportation, etc., are driving the demand for specialty vehicles

Recreational vehicles hold the largest share in the specialty vehicle market.

Recreation vehicles, mainly motor caravans, accounted for the largest share of the global specialty market during the forecast period. The higher demand for recreational vehicles is primarily attributed to factors such as shifting people's interest towards outdoor travel, convenience and versatility, add-on features with technological advancements, and increased comfort and luxury features in these vehicles. Europe dominates the motor caravan market, with Germany, France, and the UK leading the regional demand, followed by North America. According to the statistics published by the European Caravan Federation, the total European caravan sales stood at 146,339 units in 2023 against 147,804 units in 2022. The slight decline in European caravan sales in 2023, compared to 2022, is primarily attributed to economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures across Europe. These factors impacted consumer spending power, causing a reduction in discretionary purchases such as caravans. A growing trend is toward more compact and versatile recreational vehicles, such as campervans and motorhomes. These options offer greater convenience and are easier to maneuver than traditional caravans, making them particularly appealing to younger buyers. As the popularity of campervans and motorhomes rises, especially among younger consumers, the demand for conventional caravans has declined. This shift in consumer preferences has contributed to the decrease in caravan sales.

North America, including the US and Canada, is another promising market for motor caravans. According to the RV Industry Association, April 2024 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 34,197 units, an increase of 9.5% compared to the 31,216 units shipped in April 2023. Rising flexibility with remote work has enabled people to use motor caravans as mobile offices, which allows improved productivity with adventure and more connection with nature. Some of the key players in the European and NA market are REV Group (USA), Forest River Inc. (USA), and Erwin Hymer Group (Germany).

Additionally, China, Japan, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries have experienced a surge in foreign tourism with affordable travel options and will notice a noteworthy contribution soon. Therefore, rising disposable income and technological advancements give travel enthusiasts and adventure seekers financial flexibility to invest, prompting the growth of the recreational vehicle market.

Electric specialty vehicles are expected to be the fastest-growing market by propulsion.

Performance is critical for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire trucks, especially in high-pressure situations. Electric powertrains offer several advantages in these vehicles, including more wheel torque, allowing for faster acceleration. This is essential for emergency response, enabling rapid movement from a standstill to higher speeds when seconds count. Electric vehicles (EVs) have no traditional gear shifting, providing smoother and more consistent acceleration, particularly in traffic or stop-and-go conditions. This absence of gear transitions improves response times and minimizes driver distraction. The instant torque delivery of electric motors is crucial in both ambulances and fire trucks, ensuring they can navigate through traffic efficiently and quickly reach their destinations, ultimately enhancing operational performance and safety.

Aa well as a push from government regulations to municipalities & waste management companies to deploy electric versions of these vehicles to control fleet-level pollution is another driving factor for the electrification of these vehicles. For instance, the US EPA issued "Phase 3 greenhouse gas" standards, revising the existing standards to further lower greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty vehicles starting with the 2027 model year and introducing stricter standards for 2028 through 2032. These standards monitor heavy-duty vocational vehicles, including delivery trucks, refuse trucks, public utility vehicles, etc. Multiple entities are partnering globally to remain in line and competitive with changing trends. For instance, a waste management company based in Phoenix, Arizona (US) partnered with Oshkosh Corporation for electric garbage trucks (2023), GEP partnered with US Hybrid for a fully electric street sweeper to operate in Brooklyn, New York (US) (2021), Bucher Municipal collaborated with Volvo Trucks to develop an all-electric sewer cleaner based on the Volvo FL Electric truck (2023). These regulatory-driven partnerships will lead to a wide pool of product offerings in the near future, ultimately resulting in sharp growth in electric versions of specialty vehicles.

North America region is the second largest specialty vehicle market.

The North American region is the second largest market for specialty vehicles due to various factors such as stringent safety and environmental standards regulations, and many specialty vehicles have reached the end of their operational life. The US accounted for the largest market share in the North American specialty vehicle market. The U.S. has a well-established emergency response and waste management system backed by substantial government funding. Cities like New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles are equipped with specialized fire trucks and ambulances, incorporating the latest advancements in communication, navigation, and firefighting technologies. Stringent safety regulations, set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drive the upgradation of fire-fighting fleets, boosting the demand for specialty vehicles. The countries also upgrade their aging fleets, and manufacturers are increasingly integrating advanced technologies, such as electric drivetrains, automated systems, and sustainable materials, into their vehicles. Also, according to the United Nations, the Northern American region is projected to grow from 358 million people in 2015 to 396 million in 2030. This rise in population and focus on innovation addresses the growing demands for ambulances, fire trucks, garbage trucks, vacuum trucks, street sweepers, and recreational vehicles. The high number of tourists and adventure enthusiasts also contributes to the sale of recreational vehicles.

Specialty Vehicle Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rise in population and urbanization

2. Increasing number of economic zones and special economic zones

3. Growth of e-commerce industry

Restraints:

1. High R&D and production costs for specialized components

Opportunities:

1. Electric and hybrid vehicles

Challenge:

1. Various customization requirements for different applications

Key Market Players Specialty Vehicle Industry:

Major manufacturers in the specialty vehicles market include Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), Rosenbauer International AG (Germany), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Morita Holdings Corporation (Japan), REV Group (US), and IVECO Group (Italy), Federal Signal Corporation (US).

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Companies: OEMs - 70%, Dealers - 30%,

OEMs - 70%, Dealers - 30%, By Designation: Director level - 50%, Managers - 40%, Others- 10%

Director level - 50%, Managers - 40%, Others- 10% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe – 35%, and APAC - 20%, rest of the World – 5%

Specialty Vehicle Industry Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , Oshkosh Air Products, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, announced that five Oshkosh Striker 6x6 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicles were procured by ADM Aeroports de Montreal , which oversees two main airports (YUL Montréal-Trudeau International and YMX International) in Montreal . These firefighting trucks are being utilized to enhance emergency response capabilities.

, Oshkosh Air Products, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, announced that five Oshkosh Striker 6x6 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicles were procured by ADM Aeroports de , which oversees two main airports (YUL Montréal-Trudeau International and YMX International) in . These firefighting trucks are being utilized to enhance emergency response capabilities. In March 2024 , Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks and tank body specialist Esterer delivered an all-electric refueling vehicle based on the Mercedes-Benz eEconic to Stuttgart Airport. This all-electric truck will serve as a test vehicle for Skytanking as part of the finalize! Project. Esterer has equipped it with a 40,000-liter refueling system powered directly by the vehicle's batteries. This is the first refueling vehicle built on an electric series production model from Daimler Truck, and it marks the first fully electric refueling vehicle of its class at Stuttgart Airport..

, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks and tank body specialist Esterer delivered an all-electric refueling vehicle based on the Mercedes-Benz eEconic to Stuttgart Airport. This all-electric truck will serve as a test vehicle for Skytanking as part of the finalize! Project. Esterer has equipped it with a 40,000-liter refueling system powered directly by the vehicle's batteries. This is the first refueling vehicle built on an electric series production model from Daimler Truck, and it marks the first fully electric refueling vehicle of its class at Stuttgart Airport.. In November 2023 , Oshkosh Corporation (US) and its subsidiary, Pierce Manufacturing (US), entered a five-year supply contract with Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES). The initial two orders include nine apparatus featuring a Pierce Volterra electric pumper designated for MFES's new net-zero fire station. Other devices in the first two orders comprise a Pierce Enforcer heavy-duty rescue pumper, four Enforcer pumpers, a Saber tanker, an Enforcer HAZMAT truck, and an Ascendant 107-foot heavy-duty aerial ladder on an Enforcer chassis.

, Oshkosh Corporation (US) and its subsidiary, Pierce Manufacturing (US), entered a five-year supply contract with Fire and Emergency Services (MFES). The initial two orders include nine apparatus featuring a electric pumper designated for MFES's new net-zero fire station. Other devices in the first two orders comprise a Pierce Enforcer heavy-duty rescue pumper, four Enforcer pumpers, a Saber tanker, an Enforcer HAZMAT truck, and an Ascendant 107-foot heavy-duty aerial ladder on an Enforcer chassis. In July 2023 , The Stadtwerke Torgau municipal utility procured a Unimog U 427 to its fleet. The U 400 and the new U 427 operate eight hours daily to clean the streets of Torgau.

, The Stadtwerke Torgau municipal utility procured a Unimog U 427 to its fleet. The U 400 and the new U 427 operate eight hours daily to clean the streets of Torgau. In April 2023 , Braun Industries Inc., with its partners Demers Ambulance and Crestline Coach, launched premium ambulances at the FIDC International 2023. The Chief XL Type 1 Ambulance is mounted on a Ford F-550 gas 4x2 chassis, has Solid-Body construction, an EZ Glide sliding Door, and other features.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the specialty vehicle market's global revenue, ME subsegments, technology analysis, eco-system, pricing analysis, trade analysis, key buying criteria, and investment & fundings. It will also help stakeholders like OEMs, chassis suppliers, and specialty vehicle component providers understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Also, the report helps OEMs identify the most prominent municipal corporations based on their population forecast and possible demand for specialty vehicles like garbage trucks, vacuum trucks, fire trucks, street sweepers, and ambulances.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of critical drivers (Rise in Population and urbanization, increasing economic zones and Special Economic zones, Rising development of e-commerce transportation, mobile clinics, and airport terminals expansions), restraints (Expansive R&D and production costs for specialized components), opportunities (electric and Hybrid vehicles propel the market, Growing development of autonomous vehicles and use of Artificial intelligence (Al) in specialty vehicles for assistance in decision-making and effective fleet management), and challenges (Varied customization needs for various industry application) influencing the growth of the specialty vehicle market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and new products launched in the specialty vehicle market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and new products launched in the specialty vehicle market. Market Development: Comprehensive market information – the report analyses the authentication and brand protection market across varied regions.

Comprehensive market information – the report analyses the authentication and brand protection market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the specialty vehicle market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the specialty vehicle market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the specialty vehicle market, such as Mercedes-Benz AG ( Germany ), AB Volvo ( Sweden ), Rosenbauer International AG ( Germany ), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Morita Holdings Corporation ( Japan ), Federal Signal Corporation (US), REV Group (US), and IVECO Group ( Italy ).

