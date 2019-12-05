Specialty Hoses Market Size to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Specialty Hoses Market By Media Type (Chemical, Gas, Oil, Water, and Others), By Inner Core Material Type (Nitrile Rubber, EPDM Rubber, Nylon, Polyester, and Others), By Application Type (In-Plant Transfer, LPG Delivery, Welding, Drainage Service, Hydraulic Service, Fire Fighting, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World): Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity (2020-2025).

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's specialty hoses market realities as well as future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After conducting a detailed study on composite hoses market and aerospace and defense hose and tube assemblies market, we have further expanded our research scope to specialty hoses market, another high-growth product in the hose family. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Specialty Hoses Market: Highlights

Hoses are hollow flexible tubes, designed to convey different fluids or media from one point to another. Specialty hoses are a subset of industrial hoses, which are designed to perform specific tasks or are used for specific applications that other industrial hoses can't perform. They are designed in such a manner that they can handle higher temperatures with flame resistance or have tough barriers to prevent permeation and contamination as per the requisite of the application.

Specialty hoses comprise of an inner core material that is reinforced with high-tensile helical wire (fiberglass, stainless steel, high-tensile synthetic textile, etc.) and is covered by a hose cover that provides additional resistance from abrasion and tear. The inner core material can also be constructed from elastomers and fluoropolymers to provide flexibility, heat resistance, durability, and ease of operations.

The specialty hoses market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.3 billion in 2025. The key factors driving the market for specialty hoses are listed below.

Organic growth of the steel and chemical industries along with expected expansion of the automobile sector.

Excellent heat- and abrasion-resistant properties of specialty hoses make them a suitable claimant for the conveyance of aggressive chemicals and hot oil products.

Rapidly expanding industrial sector in the emerging economies is providing new avenues for the players in the specialty hoses market.

An ongoing transformation of the industrial sector from conventional sources of energy, such as coal to LPG and natural gas, is further likely to boost the demand for specialty hoses.

Click Here to Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/687/specialty-hoses-market.html

Chemical Segment - the Key Growth Engine

Based on media type, the specialty hoses market is segmented into chemical, gas, oil, water, and others. The chemical segment is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Expansion of chemical industry in terms of production, technological advancement; increasing penetration of specialty chemicals in paints, coatings, and additives; and development of new applications are the major factors driving the market for specialty hoses in the chemical segment.

Specialty Hoses with Nitrile Rubber Inner Core are Dominant

Based on the inner core type, the market is segmented into nitrile rubber, EPDM rubber, nylon, polyester, and others. Nitrile rubber is expected to remain the dominant and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Specialty hoses with nitrile rubber as inner core are predominantly used in applications such as LPG delivery; conveyance of refrigerant gases and refrigerant systems; and delivery of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and other fuels, owing to their excellent flexibility, ease of handling, and excellent resistance from oils, acids, fuels, and abrasion.

In-plant Transfer - the Largest Application Area of Specialty Hoses

On the basis of application type, the specialty hoses market is segmented into in-plant transfer, LPG delivery, welding, drainage service, hydraulic service, firefighting, and others. The in-plant transfer is expected to remain the dominant application of the market during the forecast period, whereas LPG delivery is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the same period. In-plant transfer application majorly includes conveyance of oil, chemical, refrigerant gas, hot and cold water, slurries, and bitumen.

Asia-Pacific - the Largest Market, China - the Global Leader

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest market for specialty hoses during the forecast period. Increasing chemical production and rising LPG demand are fueling the growth of the market in the region. China is the largest market for specialty hoses in the world, owing to the huge demand from its industrial and manufacturing sectors. This factor has led to the increased focus of industry players towards strengthening their roots in the region. For example; Continental AG has opened a new hose facility in China to meet the demand from the Chinese automotive industry. The company is also planning to build an R&D center at the facility dedicated to hose products only.

North America is projected to remain the second-largest market for specialty hoses during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market, driven by large-scale production of oil and gas to meet the energy requirement of its industrial sector. Increasing shale gas activities in the USA and rising oil & fuel demand in Mexico and Canada are the major factors, driving the growth of the specialty hoses market in the region.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the 240-Page Detailed Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/687/specialty-hoses-market.html

Key Players

The key players in the specialty hoses market are Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Continental AG, Alfagomma Spa, Polyhose India Pvt. Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Baili Hose Co., Ltd., Diebolt & Company, Apache Inc., and Newage Industries, Inc. The development of lightweight, flexible, and durable specialty hoses; expansion in untapped and growing markets; and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global specialty hoses market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Specialty Hoses Market, By Media Type:

Chemical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Gas (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Oil (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Water (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Specialty Hoses Market, By Inner Core Material Type:

Nitrile Rubber (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

EPDM Rubber (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Nylon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyester (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Specialty Hoses Market, By Application Type:

In-Plant Transfer (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

LPG Delivery (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Welding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Draining Service (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hydraulic Service (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fire Fighting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Specialty Hoses Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the composites industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Composites Industry

Related premium market reports from Stratview Research:

Composite Hoses Market by Media Type (Oil & Liquid Fuel, Gas, and Chemical), by Inner Liner Type (Polypropylene, Fluoropolymers, Polyamide, and Others,), by Application Type (In-Plant Transfer, Tank Trucks and Railcar Transfer, Marine Transfer, and Others), by Pressure Type (<200 PSI, 200-250 PSI, and >250 PSI), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type (Fiber Reinforcement and Steel Reinforcement), by Product Type (Spoolable Composite Pipe and Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe), by Application Type (Onshore, Offshore, Downhole, Water, and Others), by Diameter Type (Small Diameter and Large Diameter), by User Type (Operator, EPC Contractor, Drilling Contractor, and Others), by Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributors), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Others), by Product Type (Hoses and Tubes), by Hose Type (PTFE Hoses, Rubber Hoses, and Others), by Tube Type (Stainless Steel Tubes, Inconel Tubes, Titanium Tubes, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low- & Medium-Pressure, and High-Pressure), by Application Type (Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Instrumentation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research