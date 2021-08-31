Specialist Home Tutors: Tutors International Launch Recruitment Process for Two New Unique Tutoring Jobs

Tutors International are an elite private home tuition company specialising in full-time residential tuition. Although they are based in Oxford, England, they recruit private home tutors worldwide. They conduct a completely customised and highly-specialised global recruitment process for each tutor, according to the specific goals, needs and circumstances of each of their clients. The level of personalised service offered means that Tutors International have earned their reputation for recruiting a perfectly matched tutor for each job, no matter how unusual or particular the requirements of the Client. From tutors hired to work on film sets to tutors that double as professional kart-racing coaches, Tutors International has consistently succeeded in recruiting highly specialist home tutors. Their latest vacancies are for a placement in Herefordshire, England (HER 0821), and a Travel Tutor based between Austria, Switzerland and Italy (MUC 0821).

Tutoring Job in Herefordshire

Vacancy HER 0821 is a placement with the family of a lovely young man, aged 11; they seek a highly resourceful and sporty Tutor to inspire and reignite his enjoyment of learning. The full-time homeschooling role will commence as soon as possible and will be based in Hereford, England.

To date, the student has yet to enjoy an inspirational or positive school environment. Instead, he has been subjected to a succession of teachers who have failed to appreciate the wealth of wonderful attributes he has to offer. What is more, he has also suffered at the hands of cruel bullies and has felt unprotected by teaching staff on this matter. Exceedingly tall for his age and currently not at his desired level of fitness, he naturally stands out amongst his peers. He even comes across as being older than his years in some respects. However, despite his physical appearance, he stands out as an exceptionally mature young man in several ways, while yet to balance this maturity with other elements of his childlike outlook.

Understandably, he doesn't want to return to his school in September. He has clearly lost his confidence and will shy away from peer interaction, unless this is mindfully arranged by the Tutor, perhaps during sports activities. He lost trust in his schoolteachers and will greatly benefit from an approachable role model and mentor, who can guide him on his new learning journey during his first year at secondary school level.

He appreciates teachers who are fair and promote a safe learning environment and is aware that he learns better when expectations are high but when he is free to work at his own pace without false time pressures.

The young man generally does well academically, although he could undoubtedly accomplish much more under the right direction. He is excellent at English and is interested in technology, especially computing. He is currently studying French, Latin and Spanish and is keen to pick up Japanese in the future. Despite his fondness of some subjects, he often questions the importance of others. He has not been able, for example, to get a proper answer to the question "what is the point of geography?" His notable academic potential shows great promise. He is intelligent, capable of working at an advanced level and boasts a superb memory.

The student is not the sportiest individual at present, but he is keen to adopt a more active lifestyle. He is interested in a range of sports, for example, rowing, archery, shooting, swimming, tennis, rugby and cricket. He is also fascinated by marine biology and would possibly like to study at Oxford University in the future.

Travelling Tutor Job: Austria, Switzerland, Italy

Vacancy MUC 0821 is a position requiring an inspirational tutor and role model who can establish a full-time home-school environment for a delightful young man, aged 11. Experience with the UK syllabus is a must, along with a project-based approach in keeping with the IB philosophy. The role will last at least one academic year, predominately based in Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

The young man will be 12 in October after starting the 6th Grade a month earlier. He is accustomed to a broad educational system following his long-term attendance of the Bavarian International School in Munich. A lovely boy who prefers to learn through project-based activities and working alongside peers as part of a team, he has enjoyed the fun and interactive project work provided by the IB Primary Years Programme and favours ongoing assessment over formal examinations.

The student is a budding linguist, already fully bilingual in English and German. He has recently started and is interested in French and Mandarin and Italian at some future point. He does not consider himself to be particularly artistic, nor does he currently play a musical instrument, however, he is fond of classical music. His greatest passion is being outside with nature and especially everything to do with water. From his pet sturgeon to achieving fishing certificates, his love for marine biology and oceanic life is of huge interest. Despite not being a strong swimmer, he has accomplished his PADI diving certificate and is working towards the advanced level, hoping to qualify next year.

This young man's learning journey may be navigated via the home-school path for several years, or he may pursue a keen interest to attend either a UK or Swiss boarding school.

Specialist Home Tutors from the Best

The two latest vacancies from Tutors International exemplify the specificity of the tutoring roles that the company recruit for. Tutors International has extensive experience finding specialist home tutors who can accommodate requests such as Project-Based Learning (PBL), extensive travelling, emotional support for students dealing with bullies, as well as tutors who align with and encourage specific interests and hobbies.

It is this commitment to delivering the perfect fit for their clients that has earned Tutors International a place as finalists in the 'Customer Experience and Loyalty' category of the Growing Business Awards this year.

As both vacancies demonstrate, private home tuition from Tutors International aims to help students excel in their personal growth as well as their educational performance. The tailored recruitment process for each vacancy means that tutors can help each individual student with their specific needs and preferences. This results in a holistic education that prepares them not just for exams, but for life after formal education. The ability for tailored private tuition to deliver this transferrable education is just one of the things that tuition expert and CEO of Tutors International, Adam Caller, will be speaking on at the prestigious Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum.

The Recruitment Process

Tutors International's tailored service requires a thorough recruitment method for specialist home tutors. The application process is rigorous and highly customised for every tutoring job. Of the hundreds of CVs and résumés from private tutor applicants, they only shortlist the candidates that meet every single criterion on the job specification and consider only the very best and most qualified of those shortlisted tutors. They then check references for every tutor being considered. The remaining handful of tutors that pass every quality check are then interviewed in person. The two best candidates are then put forward to the Client. The final decision is made by the Client.

Apply for a Job with Tutors International

The MUC 0821 and HER 0821 tutoring jobs are both open for applications from candidates who are prepared and qualified to excel in such specialist high-end tutoring placements.

Tutors International asks that if you are a qualified, suitable, experienced and exceptional private tutor that you apply here:

www.tutors-international.net/currentpositions.

