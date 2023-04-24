Speakers from Mercedes-Benz Mobility, McKinsey & Company, and Nordea Bank Headline the 2023 SAFe® Summit Prague 15 - 17 May

Customer stories from Amadeus, Lufthansa, Bosch, Société Générale, and Vodafone added to the 2023 SAFe Summit Prague lineup

BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. has announced the lineup of keynotes and speakers for the 2023 SAFe® Summit Prague , which takes place 15 – 17 May at the Hilton Prague by the River, in Prague, Czech Republic. The event represents Europe's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing effectively in a fast-evolving marketplace.

The 2023 SAFe Summit Prague represents Europe’s largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing effectively in a fast-evolving marketplace.

Attendees will have opportunities to build skills, exchange knowledge, network, connect with thought leaders and influencers, and see firsthand how enterprises are leveraging SAFe to continuously deliver value to their customers.



"The landscape of challenges and opportunities is changing and SAFe is too," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "With advanced technologies such as AI flooding the marketplace, SAFe is evolving to support those integrations and SAFe Summit events are embracing this emerging topic. This year, we're honored to welcome David Harvey from McKinsey & Company to deliver a keynote on how leading firms are industrializing their AI practices to realize their full value potential and how the recent GenAI evolution is changing the opportunity space."

Featured Keynotes and Customer Stories:

Keynote: Harnessing the Power of AI

Speaker: David Harvey , Engagement Manager McKinsey & Company, Inc .





Speaker: , Engagement Manager McKinsey & Company, Inc Keynote: Business for Good is Good Business

Speaker: Marga Hoek , MBA, Sustainable Business Expert





Speaker: , MBA, Sustainable Business Expert Customer Keynote: Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Our journey: Is the Transformation to SAFe Going to be Easy? Nobody Said it Would Be!

Speaker: Gülnaz Ӧnes, Global Chief Information Officer





Our journey: Is the Transformation to SAFe Going to be Easy? Nobody Said it Would Be! Speaker: Gülnaz Ӧnes, Global Chief Information Officer Customer Keynote: Nordea Bank

Transforming a 200-year-old Bank into a Modern Digital Leader

Speakers: Jacob Svendsen , Head of One Digital Office and Rene Huijben, Head of Learning Design and Build & Technology





Transforming a 200-year-old Bank into a Modern Digital Leader Speakers: , Head of One Digital Office and Rene Huijben, Head of Learning Design and Build & Technology Customer Story Presentations include Amadeus, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Robert Bosch Automotive, Société Générale, and Vodafone

2023 SAFe Summit Prague combines three key events:

Main Conference, 16 – 17 May

The two-day main conference will include industry-leading keynotes, 28 technical sessions, product labs, a SAFe Experts Coaching Station, and multiple networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to learn new strategies for delivering customer value more effectively, and gain insights into how some of Europe's largest enterprises are leveraging SAFe to improve quality, accelerate time-to-market, and increase employee engagement.



Tracks cover:

Agile Execution

Leadership and Strategy

Business Agility in Practice

Pre-conference Workshops, 15 May

The Summit's pre-conference workshops provide attendees with an opportunity to take a deep dive into some of the most topical issues relating to the practice of SAFe. Workshops include:

Measure what Matters for Business Agility

Accelerating Flow with 8 Flow Accelerators

Applying SAFe Across the Enterprise

Facilitation Skills for Collaborative Decision-making in SAFe Events

Exclusive Customer, Partner, and Expert Sessions, 15 May



Voice of the Customer—an afternoon with enterprise customers dedicated to learning and collaborating with experienced SAFe facilitators on hand to guide discovery and feedback sessions.





Partner Day—exclusively for Scaled Agile Partners, their SPCs, SPCTs, business, marketing, and sales leads. This event is dedicated to building Partner success in selling, marketing, and enabling customers to succeed with SAFe products and services.





SPCT Day—exclusively for SAFe Practice Consultant-T's (SPCTs). This event will be an ideation and working session that allows SPCTs to provide feedback on SAFe releases, and brainstorm with Scaled Agile experts around all SAFe topics.

Attendees seeking SAFe consulting, training, or platform solutions can connect with more than 17 sponsor exhibitors, including Agile Hive, Apptio, Atlassian, Broadcom, Comparative Agility, Cprime, Digital Tango, Gladwell Academy, Kegon AG, Kendis, monday.com, ONEPOINT, Projects GmbH, Solidify, The Adaptavist Group, Triskell Software, and wibas. Scaled Agile's new acquisition, piplanning.io, is warmly welcomed to the event and will be exhibiting as well.

Registration is open at safesummit.com/2023prague .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060571/Scaled_Agile_2023_SAFeSummit_Prague.jpg

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.