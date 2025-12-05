SPC Group's Paris Baguette expands its global store count to 700, adding a new location in Westfield London

The new milestone came only 13 months after the opening of the 600 th store

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the global bakery-café franchise under the SPC Group, is adding a new location in Westfield, expanding its global store count to 700. The new milestone came only 13 months after the company celebrated the opening of its 600th store in mid-October 2024.

Paris Baguette Westfield, the brand's 700th global location

Paris Baguette Westfield is Paris Baguette's fourth location and second franchise store in the UK, reflecting the company's success in expanding its franchise footprint beyond the US and China to Europe. Paris Baguette's first franchise store in Canary Wharf has experienced a steady inflow of customers since the opening in November 2024, establishing a compelling presence in the UK market. Paris Baguette Canary Wharf is now well positioned to thrive, aided by a high repeat purchase rate. Notably, the Westfield location is opened by the owner of the first Paris Baguette franchise store. The multi-unit franchise operation demonstrates Paris Baguette's solid brand competitiveness and franchise partnership.

The Westfield store is located on the ground floor of Westfield London, a large shopping mall in the Shepherds Bush area of west London. With hundreds of global brands across luxury goods, fashion, lifestyle and home appliance categories, Westfield London is one of the biggest shopping centers in the UK, attracting 50 million visitors annually. Paris Baguette Westfield features marble countertops, metal frames in the brand's signature blue color, and wood finish, with the modern look accentuating the refined brand image. The Westfield store serves a diverse range of products including sandwiches, pastries, and cakes that have been well received by the UK and other European markets, creating unique experiences for both local customers and international visitors.

Wayne Stevenson, the owner of Paris Baguette's first two franchise stores in the UK, said "I am excited to be opening in a second location, as my first Paris Baguette in Canary Wharf has made its mark in the local community since its opening last year. What I have learned is that Paris Baguette leads the field in quality and innovation. I look forward to seeing Paris Baguette becoming a household name here."

Paris Baguette launched in the UK in 2022, with a back-to-back opening of two sites in Battersea Power Station and Kensington High Street. In mid-December this year, the bakery-café chain is scheduled to open its fifth location and third franchise store in the UK, near Portobello Market, the setting for the movie Notting Hill, kicking its franchise business into high gear.

A Paris Baguette spokesperson said "Building on the success of the first franchise store in the UK, we are adding two more franchise stores here. We are committed to enhancing brand awareness and competitiveness in Europe, where bread is a staple food, to take the lead in shaping the global bakery market."

Paris Baguette made its initial foray into the global market in 2004 and has opened 700 stores in 15 countries over the past two decades across the US, Canada, France, the UK, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Brunei, and Mongolia.

