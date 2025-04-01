Sparrow Co., Ltd. Introduces Advanced API-Based Security Testing at Black Hat Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Co., Ltd., a global leader in application security testing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Black Hat Asia 2025. The event, taking place April 1–4 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, will bring together top cybersecurity experts, professionals, and innovators from around the world.

At this prestigious event, Sparrow will unveil the enhanced Sparrow On-Demand, an API-based application security testing solution designed for seamless integration. Optimized for partners and customers looking to expand their cybersecurity offerings effortlessly, Sparrow On-Demand strengthens software supply chain security while ensuring operational continuity.

This white-label-ready solution empowers organizations to launch their own application security testing services or integrate robust security features into existing platforms—without disruption. Its flexible, API-driven architecture enables businesses to enhance security while maintaining full control over branding, service delivery, and customer experience.

Sparrow On-Demand provides a comprehensive suite of application security testing tools to identify vulnerabilities, improve code quality, and strengthen software supply chain security:

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) – Detects security vulnerabilities and quality issues in source code.

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) – Identifies security flaws in running applications through real-world attack simulations.

Software Composition Analysis (SCA) – Scans open-source components for license risks and vulnerabilities, generating SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) reports.

With increasing regulatory requirements and cybersecurity standards, Sparrow On-Demand offers a cost-effective, scalable solution for improving security posture without extensive investments or in-house expertise. It is ideal for:

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) expanding service portfolios.

Software developers and DevOps teams embedding security into CI/CD pipelines.

Enterprises and security vendors enhancing security without disrupting existing solutions.

In addition to Sparrow On-Demand, Sparrow will showcase its full suite of security testing solutions, available as both on-premises software and cloud-based SaaS offerings:

Sparrow Enterprise (On-Premises) – A comprehensive security solution integrating SAST, DAST, SCA, and RASP.

Sparrow Cloud (SaaS) – A cost-effective, cloud-based security testing service for smaller-scale testing needs.

Attendees of Black Hat Asia 2025 can experience live demonstrations of Sparrow's security suite at Booth 310. Sparrow's cybersecurity experts will showcase platform capabilities, real-world use cases, and insights on strengthening security posture.

Visitors will also gain access to exclusive event-only promotions, making Black Hat Asia 2025 the perfect opportunity to explore cutting-edge security solutions.

For more information, visit www.sparrow.im.