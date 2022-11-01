SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS RELEASE 13 PROVIDES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ORTHODONTIC INNOVATIONS WITH GROUND-BREAKING AND EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL FEATURES

– Doctor-Driven Innovation and Improvements Provide Superior Control, More Comprehensive Diagnosis and Treatment Planning –

BREA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions, today announced the launch of its Spark™ Clear Aligners Release 13. Developed with feedback from orthodontic specialists, the Spark Aligners Release 13 includes proprietary Integrated Hooks, CBCT TruRoot™ Feature and Real Time Approval in the Spark Approver Software which will further enhance treatment planning and efficiency.

"We are proud to continue our 60+ year commitment to making breakthrough advances to best serve our doctors. Through their insights, the Spark Aligners R13 launch continues to revolutionize and improve predictable treatment planning and increase operational efficiency to elevate our doctors' practices," said Rick Matty, Vice President of Product Innovation.

Key innovations in Spark Release 13 include:

Integrated Hooks – Spark's proprietary Integrated Hooks are an innovative alternative to current hook or button aligner cutouts when elastics are needed in treatment.*

– Spark's proprietary Integrated Hooks are an innovative alternative to current hook or button aligner cutouts when elastics are needed in treatment.* TruRoot – With the all-new TruRoot Feature, Spark doctors now have the option to replace the library roots in the Spark Approver Software with the patient's actual root shape as captured on the CBCT scan, to deliver a more comprehensive root visualization and treatment plan.*

– With the all-new TruRoot Feature, Spark doctors now have the option to replace the library roots in the Spark Approver Software with the patient's actual root shape as captured on the CBCT scan, to deliver a more comprehensive root visualization and treatment plan.* Real Time Approval – With Real Time Approval doctors can add, modify, or delete aligner features without the need for change requests.

"Doctors continue to see the extensive value of Spark Aligners' ground-breaking clinical features within their practices," said Eric Conley, SVP, President Ormco. "The global launch of Release 13 is another testament to Spark's mission to provide doctors increased control and flexibility in their treatment process and showcase new enhancements to Spark's Approver Software," he continued.

Integrated Hooks

Spark Aligners' enhanced and exclusive Integrated Hooks are built into the aligners with proven and tested durability throughout the course of aligner treatment. Spark's Integrated Hooks can be used whenever elastics are needed, such as for Class II and Class III correction, and even with TADS to aid with intrusion for gummy smile correction.* "Spark's Integrated Hooks are far superior to the traditional elastic cutouts which bend and break. Even with the use of heavy elastics, the Integrated Hooks hold up great for amazing A/P correction," said Dr. Trevor Nichols.**

TruRoot™ Feature

As a result of our strong association with orthodontic professionals, Ormco understands the importance of being able to visualize roots for both diagnosing and treatment planning. Since the introduction of CBCT integration and root visualization in 2020, Spark has continued to lead innovation in this space. With today's introduction of the TruRoot Feature, Spark doctors now have the option to replace the library roots in the Spark Approver Software with the patient's actual root shape as captured on the CBCT scan.* Spark cases that utilize the CBCT TruRoot feature will have pink roots to visually differentiate them from the default library roots. Doctors can also customize with a color of choice to provide immediate identification of a TruRoot setup. Spark doctors surveyed agree that the CBCT TruRoot Feature provides better accuracy and quality of the shape, position and size of the roots.*

"The TruRoot Feature is a true innovation in orthodontics. For the first time, because of improved features, we will be able to treatment plan tooth movements with the exact knowledge we need to finish with a perfect, healthy, periodontal outcome. If you factor in multi-disciplinary cases that involve setting up implant spaces, this technology truly sets Spark apart from other clear aligner brands," said Dr. Bill Dischinger.**

In addition to the new TruRoot Feature, Spark's CBCT integration and root visualization solution offers the following proprietary features:

Three preset views: Skin, Translucent Skin, and Bone and Soft Tissue

Clipping plane is available in three different views (axial, coronal and mesial-distal)

The ability for the doctor to continue to work on the prescription form while uploading the DICOM file

Available on all Spark products for increased control and flexibility: Spark Advanced, Spark 20 and Spark 10

Real Time Approval

More efficient and faster workflows are now achievable with this new Spark Approver Software feature. Aligner features in the auxiliary menu (Integrated Hooks, attachments, posterior bite turbos, bite ramps, elastic and button cutouts) can now be modified, added or deleted without the need for change requests.

For more information on these Spark Aligner product and software innovations, please visit https://ormco.com/spark/r13-update/english/ or contact your Sales Representative.

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark™ Aligners are manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of expertise, R & D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 130 countries. The Spark Approver software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark's advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide more sustained force retention and better surface contact with the tooth*. The Spark Aligner is also designed to be clearer and more comfortable*, and stains less than the leading aligner brand*— which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.*

For more information about Spark Aligners, visit www.sparkaligners.com.

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and 3D Approver software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

*Data on file at Ormco™

** The opinions expressed are those of Drs. Bill Dischinger and Dr. Trevor Nichols as paid consultants to Ormco. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients. Individual patient results may vary.

SOURCE Spark Clear Aligners